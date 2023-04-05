A large prescribed burn at Fort Barfoot in Blackstone is causing smoke to drift as far away as Chesterfield County.

"With the wind coming out of the southwest this afternoon, it is pushing the smoke our way," Chesterfield County fire Capt. J.A. Harvey said in an email on Wednesday.

He said they've received "several smoke investigation calls in the area of Woodlake, Brandermill and extending up the 288 corridor toward Midlothian."

Fort Barfoot is the former Fort Pickett, which was renamed earlier this year.