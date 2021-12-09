Chesterfield family thought they were renting to own their home; their landlord is facing Virginia Attorney General lawsuit

A two-bedroom house on a dead end street in Chesterfield County seemed like the perfect place for Lamour Giddings and his then-pregnant fiancé to raise their soon-to-be-born daughter.
When they signed a lease in May, the couple put down about $3,000 to move in. Their landlord, the Dwellings at Vasilios, offered $1,170 rent, and what it advertised as a path to home ownership, with support and financial counseling to achieve the goal, Giddings said.
Six months later, the family faced homelessness after receiving a non-renewal notice from their landlord despite making on-time rent payments. The notice thrust the family, with their one-month-old daughter, into a harried search for a new home they could afford in a market with few options available in their price range.
“We were sold a false promise,” Giddings said of his experience with the rental company.
Giddings’ landlord shares an address, a telephone number and staff with JumpStart University and Vasilios Education Center, led by Carl S. Vaughan. Both are named in a lawsuit Attorney General Mark Herring’s office filed in August in Richmond Circuit Court, alleging predatory and deceptive rental practices targeting poor tenants.
Reached by phone last week, Vaughan directed questions about the situation to his attorney, Jerrell Williams. Williams said his client had “no comment” on the pending lawsuit.
It alleges Vaughan’s companies made similar promises to 275 households to which they have rented over the last five years. After luring the tenants, his companies “aggressively” evicted them, according to the lawsuit. Since 2016, Vaughan’s companies have filed 200 eviction cases in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico.
The lawsuit states the rental companies violated Virginia’s Consumer Protection Act and Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. It seeks restitution, civil penalties and attorney’s fees, among other legal remedies. A spokeswoman for Herring’s office said there was no update on the case as of the end of November.
Williams repeatedly declined to answer written questions about Giddings’ situation, unless both Giddings and his fiancé, Yolanda Hobbs, first signed a document waiving the right to sue him, Vaughan or the rental company.
“Vasilios Supportive Housing Initiative, Inc. operates in compliance with the Virginia Residential Landlord Tenant Act to help people obtain housing and, ultimately, home ownership,” Williams stated. “Vasilios is also committed to protecting the confidentiality of its clients’ information and will not disclose information about any of its clients without a client’s signed consent to release information. In this case, the subject clients have refused to sign a consent form. But when and if they do, Vasilios will gladly respond to the allegations in detail.”
Giddings gave Williams written permission to answer a Times-Dispatch reporter’s questions. However, Giddings said he was not comfortable signing the waiver after his experience with Vaughan’s company.
Herring’s office alleges Vaughan’s companies did not keep accurate records, which, at times, has led them to overcharge tenants. In addition, his companies often failed to disclose that it was leasing the housing it rented to tenants from other property management companies, according to the lawsuit. The practice often led to confusion over who was responsible for maintenance at the properties when issues arose.
Giddings’ experience followed a similar pattern.
Upon moving into the Chesterfield house, he discovered issues. There were no smoke detectors in any of the rooms. Electrical outlets were missing safety covers. Worst of all, the plumbing was faulty.
Flushing the toilet would cause waste to come up in the tub; nothing drained properly, Giddings said. A collapsed sewage pipe between the house and the street was causing the issue, he later learned. However, Vaughan’s company didn’t immediately fix the issue when Giddings notified them of it. His landlord was subleasing the house from another rental company, Horner & Newell. Giddings said he didn’t know about the other property management company until then.
While Horner & Newell coordinated repairs, Giddings’ family did not have a fully functional bathroom in their home for over a month, he said. During that span, the couple paid their full rent of $1,170 a month.
In August, Vaughan’s company began billing them $1,195 a month, $25 more than they had agreed to pay. When Giddings brought up the discrepancy, the company admitted the mistake in writing, according to correspondence Giddings provided. But the billing error occurred again in each of the next three months.
Over the summer, Vaughan’s company asked Giddings to fill out paperwork granting it the ability to extract his rent payments from his paycheck at his job. The arrangement, facilitated through a third-party group, is billed as a “rent assurance” service for landlords.
His employer, a property management firm, expressed hesitance about the arrangement, Giddings said. In light of the billing errors, he told his landlord he wasn’t comfortable with it, either. Plus, he had paid rent on time without issues, he said.
Vaughan’s company sent the couple a non-renewal notice in early November after Giddings declined to authorize the payment arrangement. The notice stated the lease ended on Nov. 30. It came as a shock, Giddings said. He said he believed he and Hobbs had signed a yearlong lease.
“If it was a month-to-month lease, when I was going through the plumbing problem, they could have told me that,” Giddings said. “I was calling them every day about my sewage issue. No one said ‘Sir, it’s a month-to-month lease. If you want, you can let us know and leave.’”
After sending the notice, Giddings said the landlord tried to persuade him to sign a new lease and approve the new payment method. He considered it, fearing a tough search for a new apartment. He asked the company for a copy of the new lease so a lawyer could review it. Then, Giddings said Vaughan told him he could not have copies without first signing the documents. He refused.
The notice stated the couple had to move out by the end of November. They remained as of this week, and have been notified they will not receive their full security deposit back as a result. Vaughan’s companies had not filed eviction cases against Giddings or Hobbs as of Wednesday, according to the Chesterfield County General District Court database.
For Giddings, finding a new home proved difficult in a rental market with few vacancies, rising rents and abundant application fee scams online. After looking for several weeks, he secured a three-bedroom rental in Church Hill for $1,200 a month. The couple plans to move in mid-December.
While relieved to put the experience behind them, Giddings said the moving costs and a new deposit have set the couple back financially again.
“I just feel railroaded,” Giddings said. “It’s not fair.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson