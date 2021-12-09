Chesterfield family thought they were renting to own their home; their landlord is facing Virginia Attorney General lawsuit

“If it was a month-to-month lease, when I was going through the plumbing problem, they could have told me that,” Giddings said. “I was calling them every day about my sewage issue. No one said ‘Sir, it’s a month-to-month lease. If you want, you can let us know and leave.’”

After sending the notice, Giddings said the landlord tried to persuade him to sign a new lease and approve the new payment method. He considered it, fearing a tough search for a new apartment. He asked the company for a copy of the new lease so a lawyer could review it. Then, Giddings said Vaughan told him he could not have copies without first signing the documents. He refused.

The notice stated the couple had to move out by the end of November. They remained as of this week, and have been notified they will not receive their full security deposit back as a result. Vaughan’s companies had not filed eviction cases against Giddings or Hobbs as of Wednesday, according to the Chesterfield County General District Court database.