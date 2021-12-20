Chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court is stepping down; his successor is named

As a Richmond Circuit Court judge, Lemons helped pioneer drug courts in Virginia. In 2013, at a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of Richmond’s drug court, he brought home the point that drug addiction can strike anywhere by revealing he had a cousin who had died from a heroin overdose not long before, according to news accounts at the time.

At Lemons' investiture ceremony in January 2015, he was lauded by more than one speaker for his civility and integrity.

Then Gov. Terry McAuliffe, in remarks at Lemons' 2015 investiture as chief judge, thanked Lemons for his groundbreaking work on drug courts and said Lemons faced a great deal of resistance, to the point he was warned that becoming Richmond’s drug court judge could be a career-ending move.

There are now more than 50 drugs courts across the state.

Lemons also served as the former president of the American Inns of Court from 2010-2014, and as an honorary Bencher of Middle Temple in London. In 2019, he was awarded the American Inns of Court Lewis F. Powell Jr. Award for Professionalism and Ethics.