Chief Justice of Va. Supreme Court says he's retiring Feb. 1, days after announcing he's stepping down as top justice

"My best guess is that he just decided it was time" to leave, Emmert said. Several efforts to reach Lemons for comment have been unsuccessful.

Emmert said Justice Lawrence L. Koontz Jr. was the last member of the court to have "aged off," leaving in February 2011 after he turned 70 - which at the time was the mandatory retirement age. The law changed in 2015, boosting the age to 73. Koontz remains a senior justice of the Supreme Court and can serve in a temporary capacity.

On Monday, the court announced that Lemons was stepping down Dec. 31 as chief justice, and that his colleagues had elected Justice S. Bernard Goodwyn, 60, to succeed him on Jan. 1. At the time, it appeared Lemons would stay on the court and take the unprecedented step of being the first person ever to leave the chief’s seat and move to the second-most-senior position on the court.

Lemons was first elected to the court in 2000 and has served as chief justice for seven years.

Emmert noted that Lemons had the difficult task of presiding over all of Virginia's judicial systems during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and administering its effect on the courts statewide.