Child in Southwest Virginia dies from flu complications

The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday the state has reported its first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Officials said a child between the ages of 5 and 12 in Southwest Virginia died from complications associated with influenza.

Virginia reported a single influenza-associated death among children during the 2021-2022 flu season.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this child,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene. “Flu can be a very dangerous illness. With Virginia and many other states experiencing high or very high levels of flu activity, I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so as soon as possible, consulting your physician as needed."

Virginia is experiencing early and very high flu activity during the current flu season compared to previous flu seasons, according to health officials.

8% of all emergency department and urgent care center visits are for influenza-like illness, which is very high compared to the same time period the previous 12 seasons excluding the 2009-10 year, said officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preliminary in-season statistics estimate that influenza has resulted in 6.2 to 14 million illnesses, 53,000 to 110,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 to 8,400 deaths in the U.S. so far this flu season, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 9.

"While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk is to get the vaccine, which is available to anyone over six months of age," said Greene.

VDH have determined certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than five, pregnant women, people aged 65 and older, and those with suppressed immune systems or certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease.

VDH recommends everyone six months and older receive a yearly flu vaccine, practice good preventive health like washing your hands regularly, staying home when you feel sick and take antivirals as prescribed by your physician if you do become sick with the flu.

The flu shot is widely available in Virginia at many different locations, including pharmacies and health departments. To learn more and to get help finding vaccines, call (877) 829-4682 or visit www.vaccines.gov .