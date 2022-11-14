 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christopher Darnell Jones of Richmond identified as University of Virginia shooting suspect

Bethanie Glover said students should continue to shelter in place. Glover had no further information at this time.

This is continuing coverage of a shooting at the University of Virginia. Read more here.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man identified by authorities as a suspect in a University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two injured, grew up in Richmond and got in fights in school after his father left, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article. As of Monday morning, he was still at large. 

Christopher Darnell Jones

Christopher Darnell Jones is shown in a Times-Dispatch photo from 2018.

The school's emergency management department described him as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he might be driving a black sports utility vehicle with Virginia plates TWX-3580. He was described as armed and dangerous, and the UVA community was directed to shelter in place. 

According to the UVa athletic department website, Jones played football for the school in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.

He grew up in the Essex Village and Mosby Court housing complexes in Richmond, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch story. He was smart and quiet, a relative said.

“When I come into the classrooms, everything flowed,” Jones said at the time.

uva darnell jones.JPG

According to the story, Jones’ father left the family when he was little, and Jones got in fights at school, leading to suspensions.

He played football at Varina and Petersburg High Schools and graduated from Petersburg in 2018.

