Citizens who want money out of Va. politics release new report urging changes

After listening to legislators and studying other states, a citizen group that wants money out of Virginia politics issued a report Wednesday they say can be a blueprint for the General Assembly to improve the state's lavish campaign finance structure.
Virginia is one of few states without a limit on campaign donations, and reform efforts like banning the personal use of campaign money have stalled in the General Assembly, when Republicans were in control and now with the Democrats controlling both chambers.
MoneyOutVA, which is the Virginia chapter of the group American Promise, prepared the 28-page report. Its members say lawmakers could improve public trust and spend less time "dialing for dollars" if they'd improve Virginia's laws.
Among the recommendations by MoneyOutVA are enhanced finance disclosures, regular auditing of campaign funding, and creating guidelines for complaints. The report endorses public financing of elections.
The report says Virginia Department of Elections' data available to the public is raw and not easy to search, access or analyze, providing "neither true accountability nor full transparency."
Nancy Morgan, coordinator of the group's Virginia chapter, said she's heard state lawmakers for years say they need to know about best practices around the country before they enact campaign finance reform. Now they've got more information, she said.
Lawmakers earlier this year killed legislation that would have banned personal use of campaign money, promising to study campaign finance reform. But a subcommittee to do that hasn't met; its first meeting is Monday in Richmond and lawmakers are accepting written public comment, and speakers on Zoom.
"Hopefully they'll do their job," Morgan said. "This is not like rocket science."
A legislative report is due Nov. 1, so the subcommittee doesn't have much time left.
Morgan is a retired economist with the United Nations who lives in Alexandria, and said after working overseas for many years on good governance and democratic reforms, she came home to find a need for reform in Virginia.
The state's politicians have long resisted campaign finance reform measures, asserting that the honest elected officials who ran the state could be trusted to do what's best for the people. But the bribery conviction of former state Del. Phil Hamilton of Newport News in 2011 and the public corruption convictions of former Gov. Bob McDonnell in 2014 cast a different light on the state.
Hamilton was released from a federal prison in 2019 after serving eight years; McDonnell was sentenced to more than two years in prison but his convictions were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 and he avoided prison time.
Some of the recommendations from MoneyOutVA, like campaign contribution limits, were recommended in a 1994 study initiated by then-Gov. Doug Wilder. The state also finished a campaign finance reform study under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe but the legislature largely ignored that report's recommendations in 2014 and 2015.
The report also noted that data is available through a nonprofit, the Virginia Public Access Project, which it said provides a valuable service but relies on donor support.
"Almost every jurisdiction around the country maintains a more transparent and versatile state-run and publicly funded campaign finance and information system that could be adapted for Virginia," the report said.
MoneyOutVA has heard many concerns from lawmakers about doing campaign finance reform, and addressed them in the report with responses and options. The report examines how other states handled reforms and contribution limits.
The lawmaker subcommittee to study campaign finance reform was scheduled to meet Aug. 2, on the first day of a General Assembly special session, but Democratic leaders canceled it and held a fundraiser that morning.
Morgan said she expects some lawmakers will say they need more time to study the issues and want to continue next year. But she said they ought to work over the next few months to come up with real legislative proposals for next year's session.
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, the chairman of a House committee on elections, said the citizen report was excellent and thorough, and he plans to analyze it and give copies to lawmakers on the study group.
But getting legislation passed "is going to be challenging," he said, because many lawmakers fear they won't be competitive in elections with restraints on campaign money. One thing he wants to push for is a ban on personal use of campaign money.
"That’s something I expect and hope will be addressed by the commission in the short term," he said. If he is chosen as chairman of the study group, he said, he'd allow public comment at the meeting in addition to the availability of Zoom when the subcommittee meets at 1 p.m. Monday in the Pocahontas Building.
