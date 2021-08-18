Citizens who want money out of Va. politics release new report urging changes

MoneyOutVA has heard many concerns from lawmakers about doing campaign finance reform, and addressed them in the report with responses and options. The report examines how other states handled reforms and contribution limits.

The lawmaker subcommittee to study campaign finance reform was scheduled to meet Aug. 2, on the first day of a General Assembly special session, but Democratic leaders canceled it and held a fundraiser that morning.

Morgan said she expects some lawmakers will say they need more time to study the issues and want to continue next year. But she said they ought to work over the next few months to come up with real legislative proposals for next year's session.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, the chairman of a House committee on elections, said the citizen report was excellent and thorough, and he plans to analyze it and give copies to lawmakers on the study group.

But getting legislation passed "is going to be challenging," he said, because many lawmakers fear they won't be competitive in elections with restraints on campaign money. One thing he wants to push for is a ban on personal use of campaign money.

"That’s something I expect and hope will be addressed by the commission in the short term," he said. If he is chosen as chairman of the study group, he said, he'd allow public comment at the meeting in addition to the availability of Zoom when the subcommittee meets at 1 p.m. Monday in the Pocahontas Building.