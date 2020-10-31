Civil case delayed in fatal Park Police shooting of motorist

ALEXANDRIA — A civil suit filed by the family of a northern Virginia man who was fatally shot by two U.S. Park Police officers during a stop-and-go chase three years ago has been put on hold, despite the family's objections to the delay.

Bijan Ghaisar, 25, of McLean, died after the November 2017 chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway outside the nation's capital. Ghaisar was unarmed, but the officers have said they feared for their life because they believed Ghaisar was driving at them after they approached his vehicle with guns drawn.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton on Friday ordered a delay in the trial, which had been scheduled to begin next month. He said a stay is appropriate now that the two officers, Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard, have been charged criminally with involuntary manslaughter in state court.

Hilton said the delay may provide a window to obtain testimony from the officers, who have been unwilling to testify or give depositions in the civil trial while the criminal case hangs over them.

Lawyers for the Ghaisar family argued unsuccessfully that the family's pursuit of justice will now be delayed for years longer than it already has.