Claire Gastañaga will retire next year as executive director of ACLU of Virginia

Claire Gastañaga will retire as the executive director of the ACLU of Virginia on March 31 or as soon as a successor is found, the organization announced Monday.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the eight plus years that I’ve been honored to serve as the executive director of the ACLU of Virginia,” Gastañaga said in a statement Monday. “Now is the time to make room for new leadership while continuing to be an agent for change in Virginia in a way that is authentically me.”

Gastañaga said she hopes to play an active role in electing Virginia’s statewide leaders in 2021. “I will not be leaving the work, just this workplace.”

Gastañaga was hired in 2012, replacing Kent Willis. According to the ACLU, during her tenure the staff grew from six to more than 20; its membership grew from 8,500 to more than 28,000; and it now has more than 200,000 supporters.

While she was the executive director, the ACLU of Virginia said its accomplishments include: successful litigation for LGBTQ rights; passage of a law requiring police to get a warrant before using a drone for surveillance and obtaining real-time cellphone tracking data; and the publication of reports on women in the criminal legal system, solitary confinement, the use of body cameras by police and the power of prosecutors.