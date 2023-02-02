Christopher Newport University has named Rear Adm. William G. Kelly, superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, as its president. He becomes the university's first new leader in almost three decades.

Kelly, 57, succeeds Paul S. Trible Jr., who oversaw CNU for 26 years. During Trible's tenure, the university in Newport News transformed its campus, raised its academic profile, added a football team and turned a commuter school into a residential university.

Trible retired last spring.

CNU, which opened in 1960, has roughly 4,500 students. Kelly is the school's sixth president. He begins July 1.

"His dedication to the principles of scholarship, a life of purpose and to student success make him the perfect compassionate leader for Christopher Newport as the university begins its next chapter," said Lindsey Carney Smith, head of the school's board.

Colleges with the most Olympians since Tokyo 2020 Colleges with the most Olympians since Tokyo 2020 #10. University of Arizona #9. University of Florida #8. University of Texas #7. University of Texas at Arlington #6. University of Southern California (tie) #6. University of Georgia (tie) #4. UCLA #3. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign #2. Stanford University #1. Princeton University