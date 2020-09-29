CNU poll shows support for police reform in Virginia, with some partisan splits

Police reform has been a key focus of the Virginia legislature's special session, initially meant to reassess the state budget amid COVID-19. Protests in Richmond and around the nation following George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police spurred renewed emphasis on law enforcement.

Democrats in the legislature says the killings of Floyd and Breonna Taylor crystallized the need for changes that are past due. Republicans have contested a number of the proposed measures, saying they would make it harder to recruit and retain good officers.

“Majorities across all demographic groups – white, Black, men, women, young, old, college or not - give police poor marks on race,” Wason Center Academic Director Quentin Kidd said.

“But there’s a partisan divide. Solid majorities of Democrats and Independents rate police poorly on race, but nearly two out of three Republicans say police treat racial and ethnic groups equally.”

Asked to rate how well police across the country do at treating racial and ethnic groups equally, 62% of Republicans said either good or excellent, compared with 18% of independents who said good or excellent and just 9% of Democrats.