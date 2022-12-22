 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colonial Downs gets three high-profile stakes races

Horses and jockeys prepare to race in the Virginia Oaks at Colonial Downs in New Kent, Va. on September 6, 2022.

 Eva Russo

With the sale of Colonial Downs complete, we talk with Sports Editor Michael Phillips about that means for horse racing and Virginia gaming in 2023. A1 Extra is presented by Westminster Canterbury

Colonial Downs will be the new home for three-high profile horse races, after the Virginia Racing Commission recently approved 27 live race dates at Colonial Downs during the 2023 meet.

All three are run on turf and before 2022 were held at the now-shuttered Arlington Park track in suburban Chicago.

The three include the Arlington Million Stakes, the first thoroughbred race to offer a purse of $1 million. It is for horses 3 years old and up and is run over 1.25 miles. In 2022, it was held at Churchill Downs.

Colonial Downs, Rosie's sold to Kentucky Derby owner as part of $2.75 billion deal

In addition the Beverly D. Stakes, a 1-3/16 mile race for thoroughbred fillies and mares 3 years old and older is coming to Colonial Downs, as is the Secretariat Stakes, a 1 mile race for 3-year-olds.

The Virginia Racing Commission recently approved 27 live race dates at Colonial Downs during the 2023 meet, which will be held from July 13 through September 9. This will be first season Colonial Downs will be operated by Churchill Downs Inc.

“Churchill Downs Incorporated remains steadfast in our goal to increase the relevance of the racing product at Colonial Downs and in Virginia,” said Bill Carstanjen, Churchill Downs’ chief executive officer.

Study finds Petersburg, Richmond could support casinos, separately or together

“We are also committed to increasing the flow of purse revenue from historical horse racing to allow for expansion of race dates in the future,” he said.

Historical horse racing involves wagers placed on previously conducted horse races. The races are chosen at random from a database of actual historical horse races.

Colonial Downs has decided to shift its usual race days to Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from earlier in the week, to make it easier for fans to come to live races.

“As we work to revive the rich traditions of this sport in Virginia, these stakes races will accelerate our progress and ignite excitement for the fans,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who pushed for the races to come to New Kent.

PHOTOS: Practice at Colonial Downs

Riders and trainers prepare for this season's first day of racing, July 19, at Colonial Downs. 

1 of 11

