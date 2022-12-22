Colonial Downs gets three high-profile stakes races

Colonial Downs will be the new home for three-high profile horse races, after the Virginia Racing Commission recently approved 27 live race dates at Colonial Downs during the 2023 meet.

All three are run on turf and before 2022 were held at the now-shuttered Arlington Park track in suburban Chicago.

The three include the Arlington Million Stakes, the first thoroughbred race to offer a purse of $1 million. It is for horses 3 years old and up and is run over 1.25 miles. In 2022, it was held at Churchill Downs.

In addition the Beverly D. Stakes, a 1-3/16 mile race for thoroughbred fillies and mares 3 years old and older is coming to Colonial Downs, as is the Secretariat Stakes, a 1 mile race for 3-year-olds.

The Virginia Racing Commission recently approved 27 live race dates at Colonial Downs during the 2023 meet, which will be held from July 13 through September 9. This will be first season Colonial Downs will be operated by Churchill Downs Inc.

“Churchill Downs Incorporated remains steadfast in our goal to increase the relevance of the racing product at Colonial Downs and in Virginia,” said Bill Carstanjen, Churchill Downs’ chief executive officer.

“We are also committed to increasing the flow of purse revenue from historical horse racing to allow for expansion of race dates in the future,” he said.

Historical horse racing involves wagers placed on previously conducted horse races. The races are chosen at random from a database of actual historical horse races.

Colonial Downs has decided to shift its usual race days to Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from earlier in the week, to make it easier for fans to come to live races.

“As we work to revive the rich traditions of this sport in Virginia, these stakes races will accelerate our progress and ignite excitement for the fans,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who pushed for the races to come to New Kent.

Close 1 of 11 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE01 Maria Scaldaferri exercises a horse around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE04 Maria Scaldaferri exercises a horse around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE03 Chuck Lopez exercises Cry For Diamonds around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE11 Riders on Tuesday exercise horses at Colonial Downs, whose races will feature 150 to 200 horses from Kentucky this season, according to marketing and communications specialist Darrell Wood. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE06 A rider exercises a horse around the track at Colonial Downs on Tuesday. The track is preparing for heightened competition with an influx of Churchill Downs horses. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE05 Trainer Mike Tomlinson is photographed at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE02 Trainer Woodberry Payne is photographed at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE08 Fans circulate the air in the stalls at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE09 Assistant trainer D.W. Fries uses a MagmaWave on Pit Boss after he was exercised at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE07 Chuck Lopez rides Cry For Diamonds back to her stall after exercising her around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE10 A horse grazes outside the stables at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. PHOTOS: Practice at Colonial Downs Riders and trainers prepare for this season's first day of racing, July 19, at Colonial Downs. 1 of 11 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE01 Maria Scaldaferri exercises a horse around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE04 Maria Scaldaferri exercises a horse around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE03 Chuck Lopez exercises Cry For Diamonds around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE11 Riders on Tuesday exercise horses at Colonial Downs, whose races will feature 150 to 200 horses from Kentucky this season, according to marketing and communications specialist Darrell Wood. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE06 A rider exercises a horse around the track at Colonial Downs on Tuesday. The track is preparing for heightened competition with an influx of Churchill Downs horses. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE05 Trainer Mike Tomlinson is photographed at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE02 Trainer Woodberry Payne is photographed at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE08 Fans circulate the air in the stalls at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE09 Assistant trainer D.W. Fries uses a MagmaWave on Pit Boss after he was exercised at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE07 Chuck Lopez rides Cry For Diamonds back to her stall after exercising her around the track at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 20210715_SPO_COLONIALDOWNS_AWE10 A horse grazes outside the stables at Colonial Downs Tuesday, July 13, 2021.