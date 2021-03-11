‘Continuous deaths’: Hampton Roads Regional Jail’s accreditation revoked

A national group revoked its accreditation of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, citing “continuous deaths” and a U.S. Department of Justice consent decree among its reasons.

In a letter this week, a copy of which was obtained by The Virginian-Pilot, the American Correctional Association said its accreditation commission met earlier this month and decided to revoke its backing of the jail.

The organization “does not make decisions such as this without clear information,” Thomas Stickrath, chair of the accreditation commission, wrote in the letter, which was addressed to the jail’s interim superintendent and also given to the jail’s board.

“While the ACA’s decision is unfortunate, the DOJ consent decree and correctional standards provide a pathway to make Hampton Roads Regional Jail a role model facility,” Col. Jeff Vergakis, the interim superintendent, wrote in an email. “HRRJ will continue to abide by ACA standards as we have since accreditation.”

Accreditation through private groups is common for jails and police departments. It’s voluntary — agencies are not required to have it to operate. But many tout their accreditation as an outside seal of approval, proof they’ve met a set of independent national standards.