 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, was one of 10 Senate patrons on one of the bills that abolished the death penalty in 2021. He was chief co-patron of a bill that set up the Virginia Energy Plan. A front-page story Wednesday on the candidates in the 4th Congressional District misstated his role on the bills.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Latest Outer Banks shipwreck to wash ashore is a mystery

Latest Outer Banks shipwreck to wash ashore is a mystery

A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. “It shows up every so often on South Core Banks about 6 miles up beach from the lighthouse,” ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Francis urges us to spend less on Christmas gifts, send the rest to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News