State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, was one of 10 Senate patrons on one of the bills that abolished the death penalty in 2021. He was chief co-patron of a bill that set up the Virginia Energy Plan. A front-page story Wednesday on the candidates in the 4th Congressional District misstated his role on the bills.
Correction
The City Council selects the Baltimore-based company to develop the casino resort in three phases, contingent on General Assembly action.
A 70-year-old school bus attendant was spit on by a student, and the man’s response amounted to felony child abuse, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Yorktown, Virginia.
King George resident and her team are drumming up support and interest in bringing back the popular soft drink.
Democrats will pick a nominee Dec. 20, with voting at five sites between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Dale Sturdifen joins Leon Benjamin as a second GOP hopeful for seat of late Rep. Don McEachin.
An inmate serving time at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County was slain Sunday by another inmate, the Virginia Department of Corrections…
A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. “It shows up every so often on South Core Banks about 6 miles up beach from the lighthouse,” ...
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond is expected to announce Tuesday. State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond also set a news conference about the vacancy.
LEESBURG — A former priest in Northern Virginia pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy more than 35 years ago.
It says state procurement law allowed the agency to award the contract without seeking competitive bids.