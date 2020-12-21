Cory Johnson, who is facing execution on Jan. 14, asks Trump for commutation

Cory Johnson, who is set to be executed by the federal government on Jan. 14 for his involvement in Richmond's deadly "Newtowne Gang," is asking President Trump to commute his sentence to life without parole.

Last week, lawyers for Johnson, 52, asked authorities to withdraw his execution date in light of Johnson contracting COVID-19. He is now experiencing "debilitating symptoms." In a clemency petition filed Sunday, they asked Trump to spare his life citing what they contend is an intellectual disability that bars his execution.

His lawyers argue that Johnson's intellectual disability "cannot be seriously disputed, given the overwhelming evidence in his childhood records, IQ tests, expert evaluations, and the accounts of those who have known him throughout his life."

"Yet no jury and no trial court has ever held a hearing to examine the compelling evidence that proves his intellectual disability," contends the petition. His lawyers said that leaves the president alone as the fail-safe to prevent an unconstitutional execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that persons who are intellectually disabled cannot be executed.