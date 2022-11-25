Could UVa have done more to prevent the shooting?

A student at Virginia Tech was worrying students and professors. Facing possible mental health issues, the young man became disruptive, and those around him perceived his behavior as threatening. The situation escalated when authorities discovered he had access to weapons on campus.

Tech's threat assessment team convened and removed the student from campus. During a prolonged absence, he received medication and counseling.

His life improved, and he returned to Virginia Tech, where he became a "proactive, engaged and positive member of the community," said Gene Deisinger, the university's former director of threat management.

When they function effectively, threat assessment teams at Virginia colleges intercept a person before he or she becomes dangerous and attempt to remedy the problem. Success stories, like the one at Virginia Tech, are common, experts said. But they are rarely shared with the public.

But stories like the one at the University of Virginia, where the suspect in the Nov. 13 on-campus shooting had landed on the radar of the school's threat assessment team two months earlier, raise questions as to whether the school did everything it could to intervene.

"It's every university's worst nightmare," said Jennifer Fraley, dean of students at Longwood University.

In September, UVa was told Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. talked about having a gun. In the course of its investigation, the school learned he had been found guilty of illegally concealing a weapon, a fact he failed to report as rules require. Now Jones is charged with shooting and killing three members of the school's football team and wounding two others.

The complexity of threat assessment cases makes it difficult to assign blame without knowing all the details, experts said. Attorney General Jason Miyares will investigate UVa's handling of Jones' case, which the university requested.

It's more intricate, these experts said, than simply finding dangerous people and kicking them off campus.

Threat teams arose after Virginia Tech

Threat assessment teams came in the wake of the 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech. The shooter, Seung-Hui Cho, had aroused suspicion from numerous faculty and staff. A clinical social worker thought Cho was mentally ill and had him temporarily detained. Police were told he was bothering female students, and professors thought his behavior was strange — he rarely talked and his submitted works of fiction contained graphic violence.

But because staffers interpreted student privacy laws in an overly strict manner, no one shared their findings with one another, a government panel concluded.

"No one was able to bring the whole picture together and recognize the totality of the threat this person represented," said Tom Kapsidelis, a former Richmond Times-Dispatch editor and author of the book "After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings."

In 2008, Virginia legislators passed a law requiring public colleges and K-12 school districts to institute threat assessment teams designed to share information and prevent attacks. Virginia became the first state to mandate such teams on college campuses.

They are made up of a variety of campus departments, including police, student health, student affairs, communications and others.

Some universities are more quick to deploy their teams than others, Deisinger said. One school might investigate a person who has demonstrated troubling behavior but hasn't made a direct threat. Others only investigate specific threats. More proactive teams cost more money, and no one way is better than the other, Deisinger said.

Last year, Virginia Tech, which has about 37,000 students, reviewed nearly 500 cases, The Washington Post reported. On the contrary, Virginia Commonwealth University, which has roughly 28,000 students, examined 66 cases in the last school year, a spokesperson said. A representative for UVa declined to answer questions about the school's threat assessment team, citing the pending investigation.

Some schools also operate a team to deal with struggling students, sometimes called a care team. These teams are meant to help students who aren't showing up at class or who suddenly stumble academically. If these teams discover a threat, they can elevate the case to the threat assessment team.

Threat teams try to fix issue, not punish

Before a person lashes out violently, he or she typically broadcasts troubling behavior, said John Nicoletti, a psychologist who consulted on the Virginia Tech investigation. Social media posts are a common way to broadcast a threat. But failing to report a concealed weapon violation, as Jones did, could also represent a foreshadowing of future violence.

While reviewing a potential hazing incident, UVa learned from another student that Jones talked about owning a gun. In the course of its investigation in September and October, UVa discovered that police in Chesterfield County had caught Jones on Feb. 22, 2021, carrying a concealed 9mm semiautomatic pistol without a permit during a traffic stop.

Police discovered Jones was wanted in Petersburg for reckless driving and failing to stop for an accident in an incident that occurred Aug. 9, 2020. On June 10, 2021, he pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of concealing a weapon without a permit and received a 12-month suspended jail sentence. The court ordered him to forfeit the pistol.

Nicoletti recommends schools remove possibly threatening people from campus temporarily while the investigation is conducted.

"Otherwise, you have a liability issue," Nicoletti said.

But threat assessment teams aren't designed to be punitive, said Mark Follman, author of "Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America." They're not meant to identify bad people and lock up the prisoners.

"The core work is the opposite of that," Follman said. "It's intended to help people who need help."

Teams often try to communicate with the person they are investigating, often deploying a coach or professor who has a good relationship with the subject. The mission is to get the person off the pathway to violence.

Many students have guns, some have misdemeanor convictions, and the majority of them don't turn violent, Deisinger added. And a concealed weapon violation isn't necessarily enough to warrant removing a student from campus, Follman said, speaking generally.

UVa tried to communicate with Jones, but he refused to cooperate, said Coy, the school spokesperson. It's unclear what level of effort the university made.

There's another problem with removing dangerous people from campus – it doesn't eliminate the threat. Disgruntled employees have been known to return to their former place of work to enact violence.

"Kicking someone out of school, while that may be the appropriate response for a particular violation, that won't necessarily fix the problem or remove the danger," Follman said. "That's key to understanding how threat management works over a longer term."

Right to privacy in dorm rooms

After the UVa shooting, police obtained a search warrant and found a rifle, handgun and other firearm paraphernalia in his Bice Hall dormitory room. Could UVa have searched his room and prevented the shooting?

There are barriers to colleges inspecting dorm rooms without a search warrant. In 2017, a judge in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that dorm rooms are protected by the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits illegal search and seizure. A resident adviser had inspected a student's room without permission, found drugs and called the police.

The judge ruled that while the school has the right to inspect dorms, police did not have the right to enter without a search warrant. It's unclear if there was enough evidence for UVa police to seek a search warrant.

A lapse occurred weeks before the shooting when the threat assessment team failed to refer Jones' case to the student-run judicial committee. It's unclear why the case wasn't referred. Coy said that even if the judiciary committee had received the case, due process takes weeks or months to play out.

Does the whole process need to move faster? Universities typically have interim measures to address emergencies, Deisinger said. They can remove students if there's an immediate concern – not a hypothetical one – and colleges have to apply the same standards to all students. How a college determines if troubling behavior represents a direct threat is a complex problem to solve.

In his five years leading Virginia Tech's threat management, Deisinger never removed a student before due process played out, even though his authority allowed it.

"Sometimes it does take time," Deisinger said.

Mental health concerns on college campuses are rising. In the spring of 2021, three out of every four Virginia college students surveyed said they faced challenges to their mental health, such as loneliness, depression or anxiety.

At VCU, about 1 in 10 students seeks mental health care, a number that was rising before the pandemic, VCU's director of counseling said last year. Universities have responded by increasing their counseling capabilities. In January, Longwood contracted with a company called ProtoCall, in which students can use an app on their phone to speak to a counselor 24 hours a day.

It's possible the rise in mental health problems is leading to increased on-campus threats. Longwood hasn't seen an uptick, Fraley said. But at VCU, the number of threat cases is on pace to increase this year by almost 20%.