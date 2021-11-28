Courthouse News wants Virginia to end double standard in access to civil court records

Virginia courts allow lawyers to see civil court records digitally from anywhere. But the public doesn't have the same access; citizens or journalists must drive to each courthouse in the state to view records there.

Courthouse News Service wants to change that and is suing two Virginia court officials in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia's Eastern District.

Nearly all federal district courts and a growing number of state courts offer remote electronic access to civil court records for the public.

Not Virginia.

"The effect is that the practical ability of the press to report on new cases filed statewide and to follow events in those cases on a daily basis is impaired. It is simply not possible for a news service, such as CNS, to send reporters on a daily basis, if at all, to the 120 courts throughout the Virginia circuit court system," Courthouse News Service wrote in a filing in its lawsuit against Karl R. Hade, the executive secretary of the Office of Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia.