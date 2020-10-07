COVID-19 cases increase across Virginia by 509 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 153,691— an increase of 509 from the 153,182 reported Tuesday.

The 153,691 cases consist of 145,462 confirmed cases and 8,229 probable cases. There are 3,303 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,088 confirmed and 215 probable. That’s an increase of 12 from the 3,291 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,345, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 18,017 cases: 6,207 in Chesterfield County, 5,617 in Henrico County, 4,792 in Richmond and 1,401 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 418 deaths attributed to the virus: 219 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 39 in Hanover.

There are 1,082 outbreaks, which make up 24,111 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.