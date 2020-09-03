COVID-19 cases increases by more than 1,000 for second time this week; no new deaths in Richmond area

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday a total of 123,668 COVID cases – a 1,126-case jump from Wednesday.
Of those, 118,190 are confirmed and 5,478 are probable. Total deaths reached 2,652, which is 11 more than Wednesday.
Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,130 people are currently hospitalized, 16 more than Wednesday. Almost 15,400 people have been hospitalized and discharged. Ventilator use is at 20% with more than 3,400 inpatient beds available.
There are 853 total outbreaks - 8 more than reported Wednesday. An outbreak is defined as at least two lab confirmed cases. Long term care facilities make up nearly 50% of outbreaks and almost 9,500 of the state's case count. Correctional facilities have the next-highest amount of outbreaks and account for 4,101 of the state case count.
From the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia, more than 1.6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered. A total of 1.73 million have been conducted, including antibody testing, which records a person’s potential for immunity. The positivity rate - the percentage of tests that come back positive - has remained at 7.7%.
In the Richmond area, there were no new deaths reported Thursday.
Richmond has 4,027 cases, 376 hospitalizations and 49 deaths.
Chesterfield Health District, which includes Powhatan and Colonial Heights, has 5,606 cases, 304 hospitalizations and 110 deaths.
Henrico has 4,707 cases, 383 hospitalizations and 194 deaths.
Hanover has 832 cases, 87 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.