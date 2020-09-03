COVID-19 cases increases by more than 1,000 for second time this week; no new deaths in Richmond area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday a total of 123,668 COVID cases – a 1,126-case jump from Wednesday.

Of those, 118,190 are confirmed and 5,478 are probable. Total deaths reached 2,652, which is 11 more than Wednesday.

Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,130 people are currently hospitalized, 16 more than Wednesday. Almost 15,400 people have been hospitalized and discharged. Ventilator use is at 20% with more than 3,400 inpatient beds available.

There are 853 total outbreaks - 8 more than reported Wednesday. An outbreak is defined as at least two lab confirmed cases. Long term care facilities make up nearly 50% of outbreaks and almost 9,500 of the state's case count. Correctional facilities have the next-highest amount of outbreaks and account for 4,101 of the state case count.

From the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia, more than 1.6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered. A total of 1.73 million have been conducted, including antibody testing, which records a person’s potential for immunity. The positivity rate - the percentage of tests that come back positive - has remained at 7.7%.

In the Richmond area, there were no new deaths reported Thursday.