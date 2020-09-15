COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia by 943 from Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 135,514 — an increase of 943 from the 134,571 reported Monday.

The 135,514 cases consist of 129,259 confirmed cases and 6,255 probable cases. There are 2,839 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,691 confirmed and 148 probable. That’s an increase of 96 from the 2,743 reported Monday, however the VDH dashboard noted Tuesday that there's an "existing data backlog" for the death count, and that VDH is working to identify COVID-related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,337, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,222 cases: 5,593 in Chesterfield County, 5,079 in Henrico County, 4,363 in Richmond and 1,187 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 380 deaths attributed to the virus: 203 in Henrico, 87 in Chesterfield, 55 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.