COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia by 943 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 135,514 — an increase of 943 from the 134,571 reported Monday.
The 135,514 cases consist of 129,259 confirmed cases and 6,255 probable cases. There are 2,839 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,691 confirmed and 148 probable. That’s an increase of 96 from the 2,743 reported Monday, however the VDH dashboard noted Tuesday that there's an "existing data backlog" for the death count, and that VDH is working to identify COVID-related deaths using vital record death certificate information.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,337, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 16,222 cases: 5,593 in Chesterfield County, 5,079 in Henrico County, 4,363 in Richmond and 1,187 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 380 deaths attributed to the virus: 203 in Henrico, 87 in Chesterfield, 55 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.
There are 935 outbreaks, which make up 20,417 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down from its spring peak. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.1% as of Sept. 11, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.