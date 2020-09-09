COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia's largest women's prison concerns inmate advocates

"It's a very concentrated population of people with serious - some acute, some chronic - medical conditions. There are many women there who are on immuno-resistant drugs that makes them especially susceptible and there are also many elderly women there," said Ellis.

The entire Fluvanna prison population was tested in May with only eight offenders testing positive and none of them showing symptoms. Just eight positives, said Ellis, is consistent with the expected rate of false positive test results, so no inmates at FCCW may have had the virus until the most recent cases.

"It was a matter of how long they could keep it out ... it felt from the beginning that it was just a matter of time," she said. Ellis said she was not aware of any of the FCCW offenders being ill enough to require hospitalization, but said she does not have up-to-date information.

Ellis said those testing positive have been moved into a wing of one building at the prison.Those who did not test positive who lived in the building where the COVID-19 cases were identified have been moved into another area of the prison, she said.