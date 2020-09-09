COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia's largest women's prison concerns inmate advocates

Forty-one offenders recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, which had largely been keeping the virus at bay.
Lisa Kinney, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, reported Wednesday that the most recent testing at Fluvanna, the state's largest prison for women, was prompted when supervisors reported last week that two offenders appeared to have COVID-19 symptoms.
"We put those two offenders into quarantine and tested them. When the tests came back positive [Friday], we immediately tested everyone in their building - 234 tests - until 2 o'clock [Saturday] morning. From that, we got 39 additional positives," wrote Kinney in an email.
Kinney said the vast majority of women testing positive showed now symptoms and that the rest of the prison will now be tested.
According to figures on the department's website, almost 3,000 inmates have now tested positive at some point for the virus - more than 10% of the state's 27,000 prison inmates. While the large majority had little or no symptoms, 15 have died, authorities said.
With roughly 1,000 inmates, Fluvanna houses the most severely female offenders in the state, said Shannon Ellis, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Justice Center. "Prisons are just natural places for quick spread - once it gets in, it's going to spread," she said.
"It's a very concentrated population of people with serious - some acute, some chronic - medical conditions. There are many women there who are on immuno-resistant drugs that makes them especially susceptible and there are also many elderly women there," said Ellis.
The entire Fluvanna prison population was tested in May with only eight offenders testing positive and none of them showing symptoms. Just eight positives, said Ellis, is consistent with the expected rate of false positive test results, so no inmates at FCCW may have had the virus until the most recent cases.
"It was a matter of how long they could keep it out ... it felt from the beginning that it was just a matter of time," she said. Ellis said she was not aware of any of the FCCW offenders being ill enough to require hospitalization, but said she does not have up-to-date information.
Ellis said those testing positive have been moved into a wing of one building at the prison.Those who did not test positive who lived in the building where the COVID-19 cases were identified have been moved into another area of the prison, she said.
