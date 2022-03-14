COVID-19 Remembrance Day remembers over 19,000 lives lost in Virginia

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, state and local representatives gathered at Virginia Union University on Monday to pray in remembrance for Virginians who lost their lives to COVID-19.

As of March 14, 2022, nearly 80 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 964,774 people have died from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Virginia over 19,000 people died after contracting the virus, 476 of those people were from Richmond, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

McQuinn sponsored the resolution which designated March 14 as Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day — the day James City County reported the first death from the coronavirus in the Commonwealth — to honor those who’ve lost their loved ones over the course of this pandemic.

"We need to be reminded that the pandemic is not gone, but a change is coming," McQuinn said.

McQuinn, House Democratic Leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and members of the faith based community spoke to the audience about how the state has overcome the brunt of coronavirus’ attack, but the battle is not over

McQuinn recalled her own experience with the virus when she, her husband, her daughter and grandchildren all contracted the coronavirus. She said she remembers kneeling behind her bedroom door praying they’d all overcome the virus, but two years later her husband is still recovering from the after effects.

“That is just a small impact that this virus has had on a lot of people's lives,” McQuinn said. “I know individuals that are in bed and they need someone to wait on them all day long. That's the impact of this virus.”

Mayor Stoney recalled that around this time in March two years ago, before Virginia’s stay-at-home order, Richmonders were preparing for Shamrock the Block. Today, residents are still feeling the heavy grief of not being able to see a family member sitting across from them during the holidays.

"I can only imagine that many of us did not believe that we would be two years into a pandemic," Stoney said. “As a government leader I look back over the course of the last two years and you can feel the collective trauma that we’ve all experienced. But also I think as government leaders we also have to say that mistakes were made.”

Stoney acknowledged that the pandemic has had an exponentially negative impact on Black and brown communities. The CDC says Black, African American, Hispanic and Latino people are over two times more likely to contract COVID-19 due to underlying conditions such as their socioeconomic status, access to health care and occupation.

Del. Filler-Corn, who delivered her remarks virtually, said that although some Virginians were fortunate enough to work from home and continue to live their lives through safe means, others did not have that opportunity.

“We know that was not the case for many frontline workers,” Filler-Corn said. “We know that the virus disproportionately affected Virginias of color and we know that some of us were able to keep safe at home and others did not have the opportunity.”

Filler-Corn thanked McQuinn for sponsoring the bill and bringing together the clergy and faith-based community to pray over the loss of health, loss of stability and spiritual restoration.

After prayers, McQuinn rang the bell on VUU's campus 19 times in remembrance of people like Kelvin Allen, 58, of Richmond. His mother Louise Allen attended today's ceremony holding his framed, college portrait and funeral program.

Allen said her son attended VUU ages ago. He was a high school and college sports star and his teammates nicknamed him "Skull Murphy." She said he had lived in Atlanta, Ga. before coming back to Richmond to take care of his family.

It's in Virginia where he contracted COVID-19 and died on Sept. 23 2021, 20 days after his birthday.

"I know we all have to go, but I never thought that he would go this way. This is heartache right here," Allen said while gripping her son's portrait. "Seven days a week."

Allen said she prays for her son everyday and although the pain in her heart is still there, events like today can be uplifting, things get better everyday.

"When you get up in the morning and you don't know what to do, you don't what to say, you walk by and you look at this picture," Allen said. "I like to stand there for a minute and look at it....it's really sad at first, then it gets a little better."