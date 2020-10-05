COVID-19 said to claim life of prison warden in Mecklenburg County

The warden of the Baskerville Correctional Center in Mecklenburg County has died from COVID-19, according to a published report.

According to the Sept. 30 edition of The Mecklenburg Sun, Earl Barksdale, 66, appears to be the only employee of the Virginia Department of Corrections officials who was virus positive and died.

The newspaper said the death occurred on Sept. 9 and cited an assistant warden who confirmed Barksdale died of COVID-related causes.

The department of corrections will not identify the employee or any of the now 33 state prison inmates who have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic. However, its state website lists the warden position at Baskerville as "vacant."

As of Sunday nearly 3,700 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and there are currently 273 who test positive, six of them being treated in hospitals.

The Deerfield Correctional Center appears to be the hardest hit institution. Deerfiel houses many elderly offenders and as of Sunday 19 COVID-19-positive inmates there have died and 733 have tested positive at some point has been the hardest hit institution.

As of Sunday, the department of corrections reports that the Baskerville Correctional Center, which as of August housed 414 inmates, has 85 inmates who current test positive, two of them hospitalized, and 250 who have tested positive at some point. There have been no inmates deaths there, according to the department's website.