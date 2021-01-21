COVID-19 vaccination for state prison inmates encouraged with 'incentive packs'

With 52 deaths and almost 500 active COVID-19 cases, the Virginia Department of Corrections is offering inmates who get vaccinated free email stamps and telephone credits and a care package filled with snacks and other commissary items.

In a release on Thursday, Harold Clarke, director of the DOC, said the incentives are part of an effort to protect the inmates, the staff and the public.

Thus far, more than 8,100 of the department's roughly 25,000 inmates have tested positive since the pandemic began. Among DOC staff, there are 312 active cases and three deaths from COVID-19 in addition to the inmate toll, says the department.

According to the department, vaccinations for medical staff began two weeks ago. The second phase, aimed at vaccinating as many staff members and inmates as possible, began last week. Department medical staff are administering the Moderna vaccine from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Jan. 15, 1,177 staff and 648 inmates had received vaccinations. The numbers will be updated every Friday on the department's website: https://vadoc.virginia.gov/.

The department will begin distributing the "incentive packs" in early March. Inmates get two doses approximately 28 days apart, said the department.