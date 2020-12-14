COVID hospitalizations peak, 3,240 new cases reported as vaccines arrive to Virginia and statewide curfew goes into effect

Of the 285,149 total cases reported by the VDH on Thursday, 246,566 have been classified as confirmed and 38,583 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.

As of Wednesday, there have been 4,414 total deaths. The state’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,618 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,260 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.

This marks yet another peak for the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 2,097 people hospitalized.

Before November, the highest average was in 1,527 hospitalizations over a seven-day period in May.

According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,073 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.