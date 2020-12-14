COVID hospitalizations peak, 3,240 new cases reported as vaccines arrive to Virginia and statewide curfew goes into effect

On the first day vaccine doses arrive in Virginia and Gov. Ralph Northam's midnight curfew takes effect, the Health Department reported 3,240 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily case count recorded in the last 10 days.
On Saturday, the state saw 4,177 new cases, which is the second-highest daily case peak Virginia has seen. The first was on Wednesday, which had nearly 4,400 new cases.
Since Friday, there's been a 10,711-case jump. Last weekend saw nearly 11,500 new infections, prompting the Virginia Department of Health to prioritize contact tracing for high risk cases due to high volume of infections and for the governor to impose additional statewide restrictions ahead of the holiday season.
The restrictions also include a 10-person limit to social gatherings, but there are no enforcement measures in place. The order expires Jan. 31.
Long term care facilities have 25 outbreaks in the Richmond area
In the Richmond area, which includes Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, there are 25 long term care facilities with outbreaks currently in progress. At least 556 COVID cases and 17 deaths are tied to these outbreaks, according to the VDH dashboard on these facilities that’s updated once a week on Mondays.
These confirmed cases can include a resident or staff, and if the facility has fewer than 5 cases, the count is withheld to preserve anonymity. Outbreaks are considered closed once 28 days pass without a new case.
Seven of these outbreaks are in Chesterfield; two in Hanover; 12 in Henrico; four in Richmond.
The ones with the highest case count are Laurels of Bon Air with 101 cases in Chesterfield and Elizabeth Adam Crump Manor, which has a total of 80 cases, and Westminster Canterbury with 52 total cases. Both are in Henrico.
In a Dec. 11 update, John Burns, CEO of Westminster Canterbury - not to be confused with Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare, which at one point saw the largest COVID outbreak in a long term facility in the country - said 20 residents who tested positive have recovered. Four residents are currently infected and hospitalized. Six employees who’ve tested positive are quarantining.
Visitation remains closed and the facility is planning conversations with CVS regarding vaccine distribution. Burns said specific details will be known in the next few weeks.
Virginia’s long-term care facilities continue to account for nearly half the state’s 4,414 deaths attributed to the virus and almost 45% of all cases associated with outbreaks.
COVID by the numbers in Virginia
Of the 285,149 total cases reported by the VDH on Thursday, 246,566 have been classified as confirmed and 38,583 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
As of Wednesday, there have been 4,414 total deaths. The state’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,618 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,260 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks yet another peak for the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 2,097 people hospitalized.
Before November, the highest average was in 1,527 hospitalizations over a seven-day period in May.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,073 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from COVID testing has increase slightly to 10.9%, but is still up from the end of May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
More than 37,400 cases are associated with the state’s 1,675 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond surpassed 100 total outbreaks and has the second-highest in the state. The city has had 7,704 cases, 524 hospitalizations and 86 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 11,962 cases, 611 hospitalizations, 180 deaths and 78 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 10,087 cases, 635 hospitalizations, 269 deaths and 91 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 2,981 cases, 171 hospitalizations and 60 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
