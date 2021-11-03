COVID vaccinations for Virginians ages 5 to 11 begin as state transitions to Republican governor

Coronavirus vaccinations for 723,000 Virginians age 5 to 11 began statewide on Wednesday following recommendations from federal regulators and extensive safety data showing a high success rate in preventing infections among kids.
The most common side effect: a sore arm.
This long-expected change in eligibility has been hailed as a critical relief in a pandemic that's left unvaccinated people — which includes kids who weren't able to receive a shot against the virus — vulnerable.
One of them is Dr. Danny Avula's nine-year-old daughter, who the state's vaccine liaison said will be getting her shot as soon as they can make an appointment. She's the last to be fully vaccinated of Avula's five kids.
"We should also remember that while most kids who get this are not going to get severe disease, it's not a completely harmless disease process," Avula said, noting the hundreds of hospitalizations, the thousands of students pulled out of school to quarantine and the ability for kids to power spread.
Youth were previously thought to be exempt from harsher outcomes seen in older populations, but the most recent surge fueled by the hyper-transmissible delta variant drove the pandemic's largest-ever spike in cases and hospitalizations among children.
Since July 4, five of the seven pediatric COVID deaths recorded were in children under the age of 12 and the 5-to-11 age group has been infected at up to three times the rate of other children under 18. Case counts peaked at 2,430 the week of Sept. 18.
That same week, the Virginia Department of Health reported unvaccinated residents were nine times more likely to get sick and die from the virus.
Seven days later on Sept. 27, a fifth-grader from Suffolk died because of COVID. Three days after that, the virus killed a toddler from Virginia Beach.
At 172,000 cases, residents under 20 now account for nearly a fifth of the state's total number of infections. The same age group also makes up more than a quarter of cases caused by delta, prompting a domino effect of sick students and those who were exposed and awaiting test results to isolate in hopes of preventing further spread — an ongoing pattern that has disrupted learning and exhausted parents now needing to stay home from work.
"There are children in the second grade who've never experienced a normal school year. There are students in middle school who missed out on school sports and extracurricular activities," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a Wednesday media briefing. "There were missed proms and homecomings and too many missed graduations."
Vaccinations among 5- to 11-year-olds is a crucial step in giving kids their childhoods back, Walensky continued.
What comes next as Virginia transitions to a Republican governor?
Virginia has already ordered enough doses to vaccinate more than half the eligible 5-to-11 population, making finding appointments more of an issue than supply. But the flood of misinformation targeting children could prove to be the greatest challenge.
VDH is ramping up communications about the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines and relying heavily on pediatricians to address concerns among parents to help counteract these falsehoods. VDH also has a service that monitors social media for disinformation.
Statewide surveys from VCU's Center for Public Policy have indicated a majority of parents with children ages 11 and under are likely to vaccinate their children, but responses differ heavily among partisan lines.
The expansion in eligibility is happening the day after Virginia elected its first Republican governor in over a decade, opening the possibility for the state's COVID response to change in 2022.
In Republican-led states throughout the pandemic, tension has grown between Republican governors and the state's health departments. In Texas, Republican lawmakers threatened to have funding cut off to health departments that prioritized high-risk Latino neighborhoods in vaccinations.
In Tennessee, Republican politicians have passed legislation limiting or outright forbidding schools and governments from requiring masks. Back in July, the Tennessee Department of Health temporarily halted vaccine outreach to teens at the insistence of Republican lawmakers.
Avula said it's too soon to tell whether that will happen in Virginia, noting that VDH's role with the vaccine rollout has largely been about implementation, logistics and distribution efforts.
"We really don't know at all at this point how that will play out," Avula said. "We'll have to trust every administration is going to do what's in the best interests of Virginians."
How can I get a COVID vaccine for 5-to-11-year old?
These doses will be available in doctor's offices, mass vaccination centers, pharmacies, health department events, community clinics and more. Slightly more than 400 pediatricians are registered to be vaccine providers.
CVS Health said in a statement Tuesday that 44 locations in Virginia will begin administering shots for this age group on Sunday but recommends making an appointment at cvs.com.
Pre-registration is no longer required to receive a vaccine. Some walk-ins might be accepted if there is same-day availability but there's no guarantee.
Richmond and Henrico residents can make appointments at vax.rchd.com, going to vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling (804) 205-3501. Starting Nov. 8, the localities' community vaccination center will move from Richmond Raceway to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo