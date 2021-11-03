COVID vaccinations for Virginians ages 5 to 11 begin as state transitions to Republican governor

Coronavirus vaccinations for 723,000 Virginians age 5 to 11 began statewide on Wednesday following recommendations from federal regulators and extensive safety data showing a high success rate in preventing infections among kids.

The most common side effect: a sore arm.

This long-expected change in eligibility has been hailed as a critical relief in a pandemic that's left unvaccinated people — which includes kids who weren't able to receive a shot against the virus — vulnerable.

One of them is Dr. Danny Avula's nine-year-old daughter, who the state's vaccine liaison said will be getting her shot as soon as they can make an appointment. She's the last to be fully vaccinated of Avula's five kids.

"We should also remember that while most kids who get this are not going to get severe disease, it's not a completely harmless disease process," Avula said, noting the hundreds of hospitalizations, the thousands of students pulled out of school to quarantine and the ability for kids to power spread.

Youth were previously thought to be exempt from harsher outcomes seen in older populations, but the most recent surge fueled by the hyper-transmissible delta variant drove the pandemic's largest-ever spike in cases and hospitalizations among children.