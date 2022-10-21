Crash program slashes Va. numbers of displaced foster kids

A crash program by state officials has slashed the number of foster care children who were sleeping in offices because they had no other safe place to go.

From a monthly average this winter and spring of 27 children, this summer's average was just three, said Janet Kelly, special adviser for children’s issues in the office of the governor.

"We were talking about what are called high-acuity kids, with challenging needs," Kelly said.

"And we have a bed shortage ... but what we did was set it up so we were ready to move the instant a bed was open," she said.

At the same time, working with residential treatment center for children, her team of 10 experts from the Office of Children's Services and departments of social services, behavioral health and Medicaid, focused on stepping up the pace of finding the services that allow children in those treatment centers to return to life with their families or foster parents.

Now, what had in January been a three-week process to find a safe place for a troubled child stuck sleeping in a social worker's office can be done in 24 hours, she said.

The key has been intensive coordination and collaboration between state officials, local social workers, community mental health services and residential facilities, fueled by daily meetings of the 10-person team.

"We thought we'd start by focusing on two kids a day, but we started working half-day sessions to get the backlog down," Kelly said.

Now, though the team no longer needs to meet daily, the structure is there when a child has no place to go, she said.

"We can't control who comes in, what we can control is where they go and the care they get," she said.

The problem came to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's attention when he learned from the state Department of Social Services that over one six-month period last year, 163 children were displaced for at least one night in unsuitable sleeping arrangements.

The children ranged in age from 7-17.

Social workers or law enforcement personnel stayed overnight with them in social services offices, hotels or hospital emergency rooms.

Those were places "that just simply aren't meant for kids," Youngkin said, calling the practice unacceptable.

"We knew we had to act swiftly to ensure that every child has a safe place to belong," he said.

The underlying problem is a chronic severe shortage of foster homes and beds in group homes and residential treatment centers. On top of that, Virginia has long lagged other states in arranging placements of vulnerable children with relatives such as grandparents or adult siblings.

Kelly said the task force is now turning its attention to tackle longstanding systemic challenges in the foster care system.

"Virginia with its care for vulnerable children needs to do a better job for its children and its taxpayers; right now we are doing neither ... for the amount of money we spend we should be seeing better results for kids," Kelly said.

Key goals now include reducing the unnecessary use of institutions to care for foster kids, she said. These residential facilities are meant to treat children with serious mental health and behavioral issues.

Kelly's task force also wants to try to keep families of at-risk children intact if possible and to boost public and private partnerships for community supports for vulnerable children and families.

"Everybody knows it is better for children if a family can stay together safely," she said.

To get there, the task force has set three key targets.

The first is to reduce the average length of stay for children who have been in institutions by 30%, by finding family based placement for the 100 who have been in congregate care the longest.

The second is to cut the number of removals of kids from birth families, or agreements for care by relatives or foster families or adoptive families, by 20%.

The third is to find 1,000 Virginia volunteers trained and equipped to provide wraparound support for vulnerable children and families.