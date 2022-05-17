Crewe woman charged with interfering with police aircraft by temporarily blinding pilot with laser pointer

A Crewe woman has been charged with interfering with the operation of a Virginia State Police plane after authorities said she temporarily blinded the pilot with a laser pointer while he was helping to locate a pursuit suspect on the ground.

The incident occurred about 10:50 p.m. Monday as state police were assisting the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office with an ongoing pursuit and search for a suspect near the Town of Crewe.

While operating a single-engine Cessna T206 Turbo Stationair plane as part of the search effort, a state police pilot was temporarily blinded by a laser point being used by a person on the ground in Crewe, said state police spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

Once the pilot was able to regain sight several minutes later, he and his co-pilot were able to identify the source of the laser and provide troopers on the ground with an exact location and address. As the aircraft continued to circle the area and assist with the search efforts, the laser continued to strike and track the aircraft, Geller said.

With assistance from the Town of Crewe Police Department, state police identified the suspect and located the laser pointer at a residence in the 100 block of Melody Lane., police said. Tabitha A. Crater, 40, was taken into custody and charged with the felony offense of interfering with an aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident, which remains under investigation