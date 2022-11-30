 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
14 died in Virginia crashes during Thanksgiving holiday week

Occasional showers last through weekend; State offers little in records request; Elementary schools selected for Disney program

Virginia State Police said 14 people were killed while traveling in the commonwealth during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, compared to five during the same 2021 period. 

"We are now heading into the 2022 holiday season with 14 families grieving the loss of their loved ones due to these Thanksgiving holiday traffic crashes," said State Police Col. Gary  Settle.

The crashes were from Nov. 23 to Sunday in several counties including Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan and the cities of Richmond, Roanoke and Virginia Beach. 

Among the fatalities was Josie Cox, a senior at Huguenot High School, was killed in a crash on Sunday. 

"It pains me to share the loss of another RPS student this past weekend," Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wrote in a newsletter this week. "Please join me in keeping Josie's loved ones in your hearts tonight."

Other victims include three pedestrians, a motorcyclist and several drivers. Ten of the individuals riding in vehicles wore seatbelts, eight chose not to wear one, said police.

“Not sure how many times we can say this until folks start paying attention, but seatbelts save lives,’” said Settle.

State Police during the holiday weekend also took part in the Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, or CARE, that targets road safety and seat belt use. 

Troopers cited 4,413 speeders and 1,803 reckless drivers statewide. Authorities also arrested 93 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited 454 for seatbelt violations. Police responded to 1,449 traffic crashes across the commonwealth during the period.

Funds from citations go to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.

 

 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

