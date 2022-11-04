20-year-old killed in Staples Mill Road crash

A 20-year-old Henrico County man was killed in a crash on Staples Mill Road west of Hungary Road on Friday.
Michael A. Ozik was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 4:23 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times.
Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Top 5 weekend events: Doug E. Fresh, Lego Brick Fest Live & Hops in the Park
LEGO BRICK FEST LIVE
Saturday and Sunday
Lego bricks are the kryptonite for screen time, helping our kids build their creativity while drowning out the siren song of phones, tablets and TVs. (OK, so they make movies and video games, too, but you get the point!) Brick Fest Live brings more than 1 million blocks to the Greater Richmond Convention Center and includes build zones, life-size Lego models, stage shows and an attempt at a Guinness World Record-setting mosaic. There’s even a Lego Walk, where parents can attempt to walk across a brick-covered runway blind-folded — just like in real life! (Yes, we made that last one up.). Times vary. 403 N. Third St. From $19.99.
BrickFestLive.com
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/times-dispatch
DOUG E. FRESH
Thursday
He’s a pioneer of hip-hop and the man responsible for your uncle confidently, yet awkwardly, dancing at every family wedding. Performer and producer Doug E. Fresh, known as “The Human Beat Box” and inspiration for “The Dougie,” brings his skills to the Carpenter Theatre as the headlining act of “Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC.” The show, a benefit for the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance, includes performances by local artists and groups throughout the Dominion Energy Center, as well as a gala. 7:30 p.m. 600 E. Grace St. From $27 (concert only). (804) 592-3330 or
DominionEnergyCenter.com
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR
Thursday
“Doc McStuffins!” “Puppy Dog Pals!!” You know the shows; you love the shows — OK, maybe you just tolerate the shows. Classic Disney and Disney Junior characters join the Marvel Super Heroes to make sure their big costume party isn’t canceled. Consider this a warm-up for getting the kiddos photographed with another famous costumed character in about a month. Because if they cry for Minnie, they’re totally crying for St. Nick. 6 p.m. 6 N. Laurel St. From $24. (804) 592-3384 or
AltriaTheater.com
Disney/Phil McCarten
RICHMOND BALLET'S 'STUDIO 2'
Through Sunday
Before the Richmond Ballet brings “The Nutcracker” out for the holidays, the company brings its more intimate “Studio 2” to its Studio Theatre. The program is highlighted by the world premiere of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” which spotlights the intolerance faced by interracial couples and is based on the film by the same name. With choreography by Jennifer Archibald and music by various artists. Times vary. 407 E. Canal St. From $25. (804) 344-0906 or Richmond
Ballet.com
Sarah Ferguson
HOPS IN THE PARK
Saturday
Head to Henricus Historical Park for a hop-friendly festival with beer from over 20 Virginia breweries, food vendors, a marketplace and live music. Noon-6 p.m. 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester. Free entry; pay as you go. Beer is $7 for a full 12-ounce pour, $3 for a 4-ounce tasting. (804) 748-1611 or
www.Henricus.org
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch//