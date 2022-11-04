 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

20-year-old killed in Staples Mill Road crash

  • 0

Green Top began just a short distance from where the giant store is today. In the beginning, the store was a service station selling beer and gas. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A 20-year-old Henrico County man was killed in a crash on Staples Mill Road west of Hungary Road on Friday.

Michael A. Ozik was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 4:23 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times.

Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of dolphins likely killed because of the war in Ukraine, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News