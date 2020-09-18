36 Virginians barred from possessing guns since Va.'s new 'Red Flag' law began July 1

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and other state gun rights groups believe the law infringes on the Second Amendment, and allows firearms to be confiscated without due process and based solely on someone's word.

Authorities in Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, Dinwiddie and Prince George said they have not yet sought substantial risk orders against any residents in their localities.

Richmond-area attorney David Smith is representing the Colonial Heights man who owns no firearms but is subject to an emergency substantial risk order based on threats that police said they heard him make to kill himself and family members. He also told police he suffers from depression and anxiety.

At one point during his encounter with the police, the man was asked if he had a plan to kill himself. The man replied that "he was going get his final check in the mail, then go buy a gun and blow his brains out because he was tired of the human race," the officer wrote in the petition for the substantial risk order.

The man was charged with domestic assault after a verbal and physical altercation with his brother on July 10. He was found guilty last week and sentenced to serve four months in jail.