.380 caliber gun found in bag at Richmond airport, TSA says

A Fredericksburg woman was cited by police after a handgun was found in her carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Friday, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The woman's bag triggered an alarm in a checkpoint X-ray unit, the TSA said. The gun was seized and the woman was cited. 

The .380 caliber handgun was not loaded, authorities said. 

Nineteen firearms have been caught at the airport checkpoint so far this year, according to the TSA. 

 

 

