6 arrested in Chesterfield police online chat sting

Six people face criminal charges after Chesterfield police conducted an undercover online chatting operation.

Police in a statement said the suspects believed they were talking with people offering sexual services in exchange for money. "When the suspects came to the location to exchange sexual services for payment, they were met by police and arrested," the statement said.

Benjamin H. Jones, 30, and Gerrell A. Keen, 39, of Richmond; Bruce W. Rideout, 63, of Chesterfield; Sean M. Moore, 34, of Henrico County, and David D. Strohmer, 30, of Robbinsville, North Carolina, were issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

Marvin T. Johnson, 38, of Chesterfield, also was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and frequenting a bawdy place.

The Chesterfield County Police Special Victims and Vice detectives rang the operation on Thursday.