 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

6 arrested in Chesterfield police online chat sting

  • 0

Wet and cold weather ahead; Mellon Foundation grant shared; Altria Theater makes top 25 list

Six people face criminal charges after Chesterfield police conducted an undercover online chatting operation.

Police in a statement said the suspects believed they were talking with people offering sexual services in exchange for money. "When the suspects came to the location to exchange sexual services for payment, they were met by police and arrested," the statement said.

Benjamin H. Jones, 30, and Gerrell A. Keen, 39, of Richmond; Bruce W. Rideout, 63, of Chesterfield; Sean M. Moore, 34, of Henrico County, and David D. Strohmer, 30, of Robbinsville, North Carolina, were issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

Marvin T. Johnson, 38, of Chesterfield, also was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and frequenting a bawdy place.

The Chesterfield County Police Special Victims and Vice detectives rang the operation on Thursday. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Legacy of Not In Our Town movement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News