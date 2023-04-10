Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.

Prosecutors have asked a Circuit Court judge to impanel a special grand jury to “continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting.” This could include looking at Richneck administrators, the school system and anyone else. Such a probe could take months — and could lead to more indictments.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said the special grand jury’s investigation “will continue as long as necessary to determine whether others are criminally responsible for the shooting of Jan. 6.”

The criminal charges “come after a thorough investigation by Newport News Police Department and this office,” the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon, saying “the facts and the law support charging Deja Taylor” with the two offenses.

Man killed in Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said in the release.

The news that a 6-year-old student shot his teacher during class at Richneck made headlines across the country and the world.

As the boy sat at his desk in his first grade classroom that day, he suddenly pulled a gun out of his front hoodie pocket, pointed it at his teacher — seated at a reading table less than 10 feet away — and fired a single round, authorities have said.

The bullet went through Zwerner’s left hand, which she held up as the boy opened fire, and then struck her in the upper chest and shoulder, where it remains today. Police have called the shooting an intentional act.

Zwerner, of York County, managed to shuttle 18 students out of the first grade classroom before seeking help at a school office.

Police Chief Steve Drew later said the boy used his mother’s handgun, a Taurus 9mm. She legally purchased the firearm in York County, and the boy brought it to school in his backpack.

Police turned over their case file to Gwynn in late February. The file included several binders of interviews and other documents, surveillance footage from the school and body camera footage from responding officers.

It was not clear what police detectives had recommended in terms of charges.

Gwynn has ruled out charging the 6-year-old, saying he is too young to have formed the criminal intent necessary. But the prosecutor’s office has looked into the case — and possible charges against others — for the past six weeks.

On Monday morning, prosecutors took their case to a seven-member Newport News Circuit Court grand jury, seeking direct indictments against Taylor.

The grand jury, which meets in private, returned two “true bills,” indicting Taylor on one felony and one misdemeanor count. Unlike regular trial juries that in Virginia have to be unanimous, grand juries act on majority rule.

Under the Virginia code section used to charge Taylor with felony child neglect, the grand jury contends she had shown a “reckless disregard” for the lives of others.

“Any parent, guardian, or other person responsible for the care of a child under the age of 18 whose willful act or omission in the care of such child was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life is guilty of a Class 6 felony,” the statute says.

The Irvo Otieno prosecutor: Ann Cabell Baskervill — who is she? Among the most heated criticism aimed at Baskervill has been the release of the video footage that showed Otieno being admitted at Central State Hospital and a scrum of officers and hospital workers on top of him.

That is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The grand jury also indicted Taylor — at the prosecution’s request — on the misdemeanor charge of “allowing access to firearms by children.”

That charge can be brought even if the child was not hurt. The count is punishable by a year behind bars, bringing the potential jail time against Taylor to six years.

Taylor’s defense attorney, James Ellenson, said his client strongly maintains she kept the gun secured by a trigger lock, a mechanism that prevents the weapon from being fired.

The handgun was stored on the top shelf of a bedroom closet, and Taylor does not how the boy gained access to the gun on the day of the shooting, Ellenson said.

Zwerner earlier this month filed a $40 million lawsuit against the Newport News School Board, asserting that administrators failed to keep the school safe.