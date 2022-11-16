Accused UVa gunman legally purchased guns 5 months apart from Colonial Heights store

The University of Virginia student who authorities say opened fire on a bus, killing three, on Sunday legally purchased two firearms about five months apart this year from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. bought a Ruger AR-556 rifle on Feb. 19 and a Glock 45 9mm pistol with an additional magazine on July 8, store owner Marlon Dance said in a statement provided Wednesday to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "There was nothing noteworthy about these purchases," Dance said.

Authorities have not identified the type of firearm that was used in Sunday evening's shooting that killed UVa. football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. The charter bus had returned from a field trip in Washington, D.C., and was carrying about two dozen people.

Police said Jones fled the scene, setting off a 12-hour campus lockdown. He was caught in Henrico County.

Jones also had attempted to buy two firearms on separate occasions from Dance's Sporting Goods in 2018 and 2021 but neither transaction was completed, and "both attempted purchases were forwarded to the Virginia State Police for further action," Dance said.

When Jones attempted to purchase a handgun on Dec. 31, 2018, the sale was refused because he was under the age of 21 at the time, Dance said. To purchase a handgun from a licensed firearms dealer, you must be at least 21 years of age, pursuant to law.

Then on July 8, 2021, Jones attempted to purchase a Smith & Wesson M&P15-22, .22-caliber rifle, but failed the background check, Dance said.

The Virginia State Police Firearms Transaction Center denied the sale based on a pending felony criminal charge against Jones at that time, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The charge eventually was reduced to a misdemeanor in October 2021, which removed his prohibition from future purchases.

The felony charge that prevented Jones from purchasing the gun was for failing to stop for an accident in Petersburg that resulted in more than $1,000 in damage. The offense occurred on Aug. 9, 2020, according to court records.

Jones ultimately pleaded no contest on Oct. 28, 2021, to an amended charge of "not reporting an accident under $1,000," a misdemeanor. He received a 12-month suspended jail term. He also pleaded no contest to reckless driving.

Geller said state police is actively investigating Jones' attempted purchase of a firearm at the Colonial Heights store on July 8, 2021.

"We will continue to assist law enforcement as they attempt to make sense of this terrible tragedy and we pray for the victims of this tragedy," Dance said.

On Feb. 22, 2021, Jones was caught carrying a concealed 9mm semiautomatic pistol during a traffic stop in Chesterfield County, records show.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle driven by Jones in the area of Boisseau Street and Third Avenue because its registration did not come back on file.

During the stop, Jones was found in possession of the gun on his person, police said. He didn’t have a permit. Police also determined that he was wanted in Petersburg on two outstanding charges of failing to stop for an accident resulting in more than $1,000 in damages and reckless driving for an incident that occurred on Aug. 9, 2020.

Jones was taken into custody for the outstanding warrants and charged with a misdemeanor offense of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He pleaded no contest to the gun charge in Chesterfield General District Court on June 10, 2021, and received a 12-month suspended jail sentence and $100 fine.

He also was ordered to forfeit the pistol.

Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges. He had his first court appearance on Wednesday and appeared via a video link.