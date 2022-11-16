Accused UVa gunman was found with concealed pistol during Chesterfield traffic stop, records show

The University of Virginia student who authorities say opened fire on a bus, killing three, on Sunday was caught carrying a concealed 9mm semiautomatic pistol during a traffic stop in Chesterfield County, records show.

Police said officers on Feb. 22, 2021, stopped a vehicle driven by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in the area of Boisseau Street and Third Avenue because its registration did not come back on file.

During the stop, Jones was found in possession of the gun on his person, police said. He didn’t have a permit. Police also determined that he was wanted in Petersburg on two outstanding charges of failing to stop for an accident resulting in more than $1,000 in damages and reckless driving for an incident that occurred on Aug. 9, 2020.

Jones was taken into custody for the outstanding warrants and charged with a misdemeanor offense of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was convicted of the gun charge in Chesterfield General District Court on June 10, 2021, and received a 12-month suspended jail sentence and $100 fine.

The shooting Sunday night killed Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. The charter bus had returned from a field trip in Washington, D.C., and was carrying about two dozen people.

Police said Jones fled the scene, setting off a 12-hour campus lockdown. He was caught in Henrico County.

Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

He had his first court appearance on Wednesday and appeared via a video link. He did not enter a plea.