After praising police work on July Fourth tip, Richmond chief blocked lead detective from prestigious post

Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith publicly praised the work of officers who investigated a tip that led to the seizure of weapons and ammunition from a southside home on July 1.

"Our officers did great work," Smith said in mid-August, about six weeks after he publicly said the investigation stopped a mass shooting from happening at an Independence Day celebration at Byrd Park's Dogwood Dell.

Detective Michael Kiniry was the lead detective on the case, and no one has questioned the work done by investigators. Kiniry was later approved to join the FBI's Richmond Area Violent Enterprise Task Force, known by the acronym RAVE, a prestigious role.

According to an Aug. 19 letter the newspaper obtained through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, a police supervisor signed the letter to Stanley Meador, the special agent in charge of the Richmond FBI office.

"The Richmond Police Department is aware of and approves Detective Michael Kiniry's participation on the FBI RAVE task force," the letter said.

Behind the scenes, though, Smith on Sept. 2 blocked Kiniry from joining the task force, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of concerns about potential retaliation. It happened while the chief continued to face scrutiny for claiming that police had foiled a planned mass shooting without any corroborating evidence that they had.

Smith declined several chances to be interviewed for this story about why he canceled the approval for Kiniry.

When approached at an Oct. 5 public relations event the department held at a Starbucks, more than a week after he didn't respond to an interview request by email, Smith declined to answer any questions about Kiniry and the FBI task force.

"Let's talk about it later. We're here for Coffee with a Cop," he said. "(This) is kind of like an ambush."

A department spokeswoman then asked for any questions on the subject to be sent by email.

In a statement Tuesday, Petula Burks, director of the city's Office of Strategic Communications and Civic Engagement, said the approval was not completed in accordance with a department policy that requires all detail assignments to be approved by the chief or a designee — which a lieutenant who signed the letter was not, Burks said.

"When the letter was brought to the Chief's attention, he halted the process because he wanted the department process to be followed," Burks said. "The point of having a department-wide process is to ensure fairness and equity across the agency."

She said the policy also requires that the position be announced department-wide, and that it was not. Burks said the chief's decision was not retaliatory.

Shooting threat gained national attention

The weapons seizure on Columbia Street gained national attention, and Smith remains under scrutiny after providing false information about what detectives had found. A caller speaking Spanish on July 1 told police about the weapons and — in a tip officers initially had difficulty understanding — said there was a plan for a mass shooting on July Fourth in Richmond, according to police.

Detectives found the weapons but did not corroborate a plan for a mass shooting, and knew of no known location nor if there was indeed a plot.

Smith's chief of staff told him officers had "maybe" prevented a mass shooting. Smith, in a press conference and in national media interviews July 6, stated as fact that police had broken up a plot to kill countless people at Richmond's July Fourth fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater in Byrd Park. Smith's boss, Mayor Levar Stoney, also repeated that claim.

Richmond police and Virginia State Police have refused to release the investigative report on the case. Federal authorities are now prosecuting the two men Smith and Stoney accused of planning a mass shooting, but neither man has been charged with any such plan. One faces an immigration charge and the second faces a weapons charge.

Steve Neal is a retired Chesterfield police captain and nearly 30-year police officer who wrote a book titled "Bad Boss Blues" about nine different types of toxic behavior from police management nationally.

Speaking generally and not specifically about Richmond, Neal said many police officers face a threat not just from the street but internally.

“Unfortunately in the law enforcement business, there are a fair number of people in leadership positions who are toxic. And often times they’re bullies," Neal said. “If you talk to any police officer just about anywhere in this country, they’re going to tell you that toxic leadership and bad management behavior is an issue, and it’s unusual if they say that it’s not.”

The problem nationally stems from how police chiefs get into place — they serve at the pleasure of a politician, he said.

“Their focus is more on pleasing the politician than it is on looking after the public or looking after their officers," he said. “When pleasing a politician becomes the top focus in your workplace, ethical corruption takes center stage.”

Concerns about morale on force

Stoney handpicked Smith from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina in 2020, shortly after he fired former Chief William Smith amid social justice protests that roiled the city that summer. In choosing a new chief so quickly, Stoney broke a promise for a national search and sidestepped his own administration’s vetting process.

In December, the Richmond Coalition of Police, an organization that represents about half of the city department's officers, publicly called for Smith's resignation following a membership vote that saw 96% of respondents say they had lost confidence in the chief. The group also called on the mayor's administration to fire him if he does not quit, but Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders has said he stands by him.

Brendan Leavy, president of RCOP, could not be reached for comment.

Several members of City Council have acknowledged that there's a police morale issue and lack of trust in the chief, particularly after the July 6 press conference. But they said there's little they can do as they have no power to fire or discipline the chief.

Ninth District Councilman Michael Jones said he has not heard anything about the situation with Kiniry, but said one of his priorities in the coming year is helping recruit and retain officers as the department has about 150 vacant officer positions.

"We have to find a way to get our enforcement numbers back up. We have to get more boots on the ground," Jones said. "We have to put together a plan to see how we can do that."