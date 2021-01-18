Amber Alert issued for Charlottesville child who is believed to be in extreme danger

Virginia State Police said late Monday that an Amber Alert had been issued for a Charlottesville child who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police said Bricen Kent Mwanawabene, 5, was abducted at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was last seen at 1528 Cherry Ave. in Charlottesville.

State police said the boy is believed to have been abducted by Kerlie Johnson Gage. The suspect was described as a Black woman who is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Gage was last seen driving a 1997 Red Honda CRV with a Virginia license plate, UMM-2229.

Police said the boy is Black, 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, along with a blue puffy coat, a blue stocking cap and black-and-green shoes that light up.

For more information, call Charlottesville police at (434) 977-4000 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts.