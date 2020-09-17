Amber Alert issued for Stafford County 17-year-old

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday morning for a 17-year-old Stafford County girl who police said was abducted Wednesday night.

Police said Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, was abducted at approximately 10 p.m. and was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford.

Fernandez is described as Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Police said Fernandez is alleged to have been abducted by Rodney Richards Jr., who is described as a Black male, with black hair in short dread locks, brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. Richards was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark washed jeans, and white athletic shoes. He was seen driving a white, four-door Honda sedan, police said.

In information provided on www.vaamberalert.com, police said Richards reportedly made threats to "shoot up" the business where the alleged abduction took place.