Authorities: Off-duty deputy shot while confronting suspect in Yorktown

YORKTOWN — An off-duty deputy was shot while he was confronting a person who was breaking into vehicles in Virginia, authorities said.

Deputies were notified early Monday morning about the shooting in Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office told WAVY-TV. The wounded deputy was from another jurisdiction and has been transported to a hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The victim was a homeowner in the area, officials said, but it was not clear if the suspect was breaking into his vehicle.