Battle over courtroom portrait of Robert E. Lee renewed in Louisa County

Ramseur said that last month an agreement was reached with prosecutors to take the death penalty off the table and that the case will be tried before Sanner and not a jury. Nevertheless, Ramseur said he still wants the trial held without the portrait, the largest portrait in the courtroom.

Louisa County commonwealth's attorney's office said earlier at a hearing that it has not taken a position on the portrait question. Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire declined to comment this week.

In a three-page ruling last November, Sanner turned down the initial request to have the portrait taken down, noting, in part, the Virginia at the time, still had a state holiday in Lee's honor.

"Those who played an active role in defending the indefensible face substantial difficulty in escaping the harsh judgment of history," wrote Sanner.

However, the judge added, "there are many who admire the real or perceived qualities of General Lee. The most significant representation of that admiration is the fact that he is one of the few individuals, Virginian or otherwise, who have received the honor of having a Virginia state holiday observed in their honor."