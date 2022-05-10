 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bullet pierces window of Virginia AG's office

A logo for the Office of the Attorney General hangs in the lobby of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond, which houses the office.

State Capitol Police are investigating after a bullet pierced a sixth floor window of the Virginia Attorney General's Office downtown.

Police were notified Monday evening about a bullet from outside being located in the Barbara Johns Building, police spokesman Joe Macenka said. Police found a small round hole at the top of the window, he said.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp emailed the AG's office early Tuesday to say cleaning staff found the bullet.

"There is no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee," the email said. He told employees "we want to assure you that your safety at work is of paramount importance to the Attorney General."

