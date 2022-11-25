Chesapeake authorities release more details about Walmart gunman, including 'Death Note'

Authorities released more information about the gunman who opened fire at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday, killing six people and then himself, and injuring several others.

The shooter, Andre Bing, 31 of Chesapeake, left a message on his phone titled, "Death Note,' which was released by the City of Chesapeake early Friday morning.

"Sorry God I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own," Bing wrote.

The manifesto reveals Bing's thoughts and self-perceived grievances leading up to the shooting. Several people are referenced in the note by name, but authorities chose to redact several portions of the document.

"The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day. That's why they suffer the same fate as me," the note reads.

Bing describes feeling tormented, writing he wishes he could start over before being led by "Satan" to commit his crimes. He makes several Biblical references throughout his message before his final words: "My God forgive me for what I'm going to do ..."

Bing, who had no criminal history prior to the shooting, was a store manager at the same Walmart since 2010, officials said.

Police confirmed the 9mm handgun Bing used was legally purchased from a local store Tuesday morning. A box of ammunition, receipts of purchase and various paperwork were also found in his home.

Police released the names of those who were killed in the incident: Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins, Kellie Pyle and Fernando Chevez-Barron.

Chavez-Barron's name was initially withheld because he was a minor, police said. He was 16 years old.

As those in the Chesapeake area continue to mourn the six victims killed in the shooting, officials are organizing a candlelight vigil in their memory at Chesapeake City Park.

The vigil will begin Monday at 6 p.m., and community members are invited to honor the victims and grieve together.