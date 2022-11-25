Chesapeake authorities release more details about Walmart gunman, including 'Death Note'

A gunman opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead.The store in Chesapeake is now safe and will likely be closed for several days during the investigation, Officer Leo Kosinski said in the early hours of Wednesday.It was not clear who the gunman was or what their motive might be."I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city," Mayor Rick W. West said in a statement posted on the city's Twitter account. "Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news."A database run by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows this year has been especially bad. The U.S. has now had 40 mass killings so far this year, second to the 45 that occurred for all of 2019. The database defines a mass killing as at least four people killed, not including the killer.SEE MORE: Colorado Patrons Stop Gunman Who Killed At Least 5 At LGBTQ+ NightclubThe attack at the Walmart came three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17. Earlier in the year, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.Tuesday's shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso, Texas, and killed 22 people.Kosinski said he couldn't say how the gunman died but that he didn't believe police fired shots.The shooting had apparently stopped when police arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia's second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately available.Walmart tweeted early Wednesday that it was "shocked at this tragic event."U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was "sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake."State Sen. Louise Lucas echoed Warner's sentiment, tweeting that she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district."Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Authorities released more information about the gunman who opened fire at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday, killing six people and then himself, and injuring several others.
The shooter, Andre Bing, 31 of Chesapeake, left a message on his phone titled, "Death Note,' which was released by the City of Chesapeake early Friday morning.
"Sorry God I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own," Bing wrote.
The manifesto reveals Bing's thoughts and self-perceived grievances leading up to the shooting. Several people are referenced in the note by name, but authorities chose to redact several portions of the document.
"The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day. That's why they suffer the same fate as me," the note reads.
Bing describes feeling tormented, writing he wishes he could start over before being led by "Satan" to commit his crimes. He makes several Biblical references throughout his message before his final words: "My God forgive me for what I'm going to do ..."
Bing, who had no criminal history prior to the shooting, was a store manager at the same Walmart since 2010, officials said.
Police confirmed the 9mm handgun Bing used was legally purchased from a local store Tuesday morning. A box of ammunition, receipts of purchase and various paperwork were also found in his home.
Police released the names of those who were killed in the incident: Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins, Kellie Pyle and Fernando Chevez-Barron.
Chavez-Barron's name was initially withheld because he was a minor, police said. He was 16 years old.
As those in the Chesapeake area continue to mourn the six victims killed in the shooting, officials are organizing a candlelight vigil in their memory at Chesapeake City Park.
The vigil will begin Monday at 6 p.m., and community members are invited to honor the victims and grieve together.
Gallery: Chesapeake Walmart shooting
Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price pauses after speaking to reporters after a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Police say a shooter opened fire in the store, leaving several people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
A law enforcement investigator wears a protective covering as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va.
Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
A Walmart employee (center) spoke with police on Wednesday after Tuesday’s shooting at the Chesapeake store.
A billboard message shows support for Chesapeake Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the morning after multiple people were killed in a Walmart in the Tidewater city. The sign is on display along I-64 near Masonic Lane.
Briana Tyler speaks with The Associated Press about witnessing the mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Tyler said the overnight stocking team of about 15 or 20 people had just gotten together in the break room to go over the morning plan. As soon as the team was set to start, she said she looked up, and her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff.
