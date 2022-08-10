Cost of settlements for 2020 protest lawsuits rises to $1.6 million for Richmond

The city of Richmond has paid $1.6 million in settlement payments to resolve 122 claims stemming from cases related to protests that rocked the city in 2020.

Neil R. Gibson, senior assistant attorney for the city, disclosed the amount to the Times-Dispatch in an email Wednesday. He declined to share information about the cases, citing confidential settlement agreements and an exemption in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

The cost of settling cases alleging police misconduct at protests following the police killing of George Floyd two years ago has continued to escalate over the past year. ABC 8-WRIC first reported the $1.6 million sum Tuesday.

Representatives for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration did not respond to questions Wednesday about how the city has paid for the settlements.

In addition to the monetary settlements, the city recently reached an agreement in a federal suit that required the release of documents and videos related to the Richmond Police Department's use of force against people during a demonstration at the Robert E. Lee monument on June 1, 2020.