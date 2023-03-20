Henrico County police said Monday that the person wounded during a shootout with officers on Sunday has died.

In a statement, police described him as a juvenile male, but said they will not be releasing his name because of his age. An exact age was not given.

The incident started at 4:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cox Road. Colin Dickerson of Rochester, New York, was at the Hilton Garden Inn and told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday that his phone had been stolen by someone who had a gun in his jacket pocket.

Police said they chased the person and a female from Cox Road to Old Sadler Road into woods. They said three officers returned fire during the incident, which shut several roads in the area.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. The state medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

No charges have been filed against the woman.