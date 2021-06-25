Defendants who assist police or show remorse for crimes could benefit from new Va. sentencing guidelines

Cerullo said questions remain about how the new guidelines will work in practice.

"The new guidelines say they basically zero out the guidelines if the maximum [sentence] is three years or less, if the offender shows remorse or takes responsibility for his crimes," the prosecutor said. "However, so far we have been given no information on what that means. If an offender is looking at one year and comes in and says, 'Judge, I'm sorry,' that one year goes to zero."

"That's crazy. How is a judge supposed to know if an offender is truly remorseful and what does 'remorseful' mean in the first place? Offender A cries like a baby and offender B merely says I'm sorry. Is that the same? Do they both get zeroed out? Also, what about the offender who is not remorseful at all? He comes to court and tells the judge he is not sorry. How come the guidelines don't increase for lack of remorse?"

Farrar-Owens said the commission has received both positive and negative feedback about the new guidelines, and that's to be expected with any change. "Certainly if there's concerns we would want to hear from those folks. We want this to work as smoothly as possible."

For the most part, though, Virginia's judges have been providing favorable feedback, she said.

"This is really something a judge has to determine at sentencing," Farrar-Owens said. "A prosecutor can make recommendations and communicate that to the judge. But it's really up to the judge."