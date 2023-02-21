A Richmond police internal affairs document admits policy violations by officers during summer 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd. Officers claimed they had not been properly trained or could not remember being trained, and one officer alleged that his own colleagues pepper sprayed him in the face more than once, the document says.

The report made public by the police accountability database OpenOversightVA and filed in federal district court relates to incidents on May 31, 2020, when protesters were marching over the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police; those protests included property damage and items being thrown at police officers.

Richmond police struggled to adhere to proper policy during the protests, the report showed. It contains an admission by police of their mistakes, which would generally be kept secret from the public. Officers used pepper spray foggers directly on protesters’ faces, in spite of the fact that policy directs use of the foggers at a person’s lower body or over the heads of a crowd.

One Richmond officer described the evening of May 31 as “un-trained people giving out equipment to un-trained people,” according to the report. That officer said that, while no one in his unit received training with the foggers, they were “handed out like ‘pez candy.’”

That officer was investigated for spraying people in the face with a fogger — in violation of department policy — while repeatedly saying “everybody gets some,” according to the report. The officer who complained that a fellow officer sprayed him directly in the face said the incident resulted in him accidentally running into a news reporter (who also had been sprayed).

Richmond police found policy violations by officers but “exonerated” them with “other violations noted,” writing in the report that the situation was stressful and the officers had not been consistently trained. One officer under investigation for spraying a woman in the face with a fogger resigned and immediately took a job with Virginia State Police, later opting not to make any statement to Richmond police internal affairs investigators, according to the report. In January 2021, he and another trooper fatally shot an 18-year-old man after a chase on Interstate 64 in Goochland County.

Victoria Pearson, a deputy police chief in Richmond, said by email that the document pertains to internal affairs investigations, personnel issues and pending litigation, and was supposed to be kept “confidential.”

“Accordingly, the Department does not comment on personnel matters nor pending litigation and for those reasons will not comment on this ‘confidential’ investigation,” she said.

The officer/reporter incident took place when an officer sprayed an OC fogger toward the face of the Virginia Public Media reporter. Another officer was running down a street near the state Capitol to arrest protesters who had violated an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by Mayor Levar Stoney.

The officer who was sprayed gave a statement saying “an Officer fired an OC Fogger right in my face. It covered my face shield and the liquid came into my mask. At that point I crashed into [the reporter]. ... I kept on running because I wanted to get out of the group before I could check my vision due to these protestors being extremely violent. Also we wanted to apprehend as many as possible.”

The reporter maintained that police shoved him to the ground.

The officer who was sprayed told the department it happened a second time, and “someone else was sent home for fogging in the face.”

“I don’t know why this is happening but I have gotten it twice in the face in 2 days,” the officer wrote in a statement that is included in the internal affairs report.

A federal civil lawsuit filed against Richmond police includes the actions of May 31, 2020, and remains pending.

Two officers maintained they had not received any training in use of the fogger, the internal affairs report said. But the report added that “it is clear that they did [receive training] based on academy records.” Investigators wrote that those two officers “are not the only employees who forgot they had the training.”

In December 2021, then-Chief Gerald Smith signed off on findings of “exonerated, other violations noted” for Officers Cleophas Williams, Seth W. Layton and Nicholas Caesar, the officer who repeatedly declared that “everybody gets some” while using the fogger on the faces of protesters in violation of his training.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office on Oct. 5, 2020, sought criminal charges for simple assault against Layton and Caesar, but a grand jury opted not to indict them, the internal affairs report said.

Virginia State Police had hired Layton as a trooper about a week earlier. State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department was aware of the pending investigation of him by Richmond police and hired him on a conditional basis.

Layton and Trooper Benjamin I. Bone shot and killed 18-year-old Xzavier Hill, who is Black, on Jan. 9, 2021, after chasing him at high speeds on I-64. The troopers say Hill pointed a handgun at them after his car had stopped, which an attorney for Hill’s mother disputes in a pending lawsuit in U.S. District Court. Hill’s mother filed the Richmond police internal affairs report with the court in connection with her lawsuit.

Verbena Askew, a lawyer for Hill’s mother, deposed Layton last month in the federal civil lawsuit over the Goochland shooting, and asked him if there were any complaints against him during his time as a Richmond officer. Layton mentioned the 2020 situation.

“I had to deploy OC spray during the riots for someone that was attacking us. And that person tried to file a complaint against me for using OC spray,” Layton said in the deposition. “That was forwarded to the commonwealth attorney’s office. The commonwealth attorney put out still images of my body camera of that person attacking us to the news media and said that I did nothing wrong. That’s all I remember from that incident.”

Layton said in his deposition that there were “so many” riots in Richmond in summer 2020, but he did not recall the reason why. Asked if he was curious about the reasons, he replied, “Not really.”

