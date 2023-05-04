Mexican authorities Thursday captured one of the inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville over the weekend.

The FBI's Charlotte, N.C., field office confirmed via Twitter that Alder Marin Sotelo, 26, had been apprehended around 1:00 p.m. in the Mexican state of Guerrerro.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on May 4, 2023, after 13:00 EST, in the state of Guerrero. The investigation to determine his exact movements is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1yUKyd9tgT — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) May 4, 2023

The investigation into Sotelo's movements since escaping from jail early in the morning of April 30 is ongoing, but his sister was arrested Tuesday and charged with helping him escape by paying someone to leave a car in the jail's parking lot.

Sotelo was being held on murder charges in the August 2022 death of a sheriff's deputy in Wake County, N.C.

Bruce Callahan, the other escapee, remains at large with the U.S. Marshals Service leading the search. He was being held on federal drug and weapons charges.

