Federal rules say jails have to provide opioid treatment. Some say Virginia is falling short.

Withdrawal.

For years, Malcolm Bishop has been running from the feeling, which opioid users describe as an agony unlike any other: Days, sometimes weeks, of aching for chemicals that the body has grown to need. Bishop had begun a regimen of Suboxone, a treatment for opioid addiction approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Still, Bishop says withdrawal was forced on him during a stint at the Richmond City Justice Center. Bishop’s probation officer had found the Suboxone in his system, which he says he’d picked up at an emergency room, rather than from his prescribing doctor. Addiction medicine doctors recommend addicts use hospital pharmacies in emergencies, rather than using street drugs.

Jail nurses wouldn’t continue his treatment, so Bishop endured four days of “dopesickness,” he said — shivering, aching, tossing and turning.

“I was laying there, waiting for life to come back to me,” said Bishop.

This year, the U.S. Department of Justice issued explicit guidelines on the responsibilities of jails and prisons. As a disability, opioid use disorder is protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which makes withholding the drugs a civil rights violation, according to the DOJ.

“People who have stopped illegally using drugs should not face discrimination when accessing evidence-based treatment or continuing on their path of recovery. The Justice Department is committed to using federal civil rights laws such as the ADA to safeguard people with opioid use disorder from facing discriminatory barriers as they move forward with their lives,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in April.

But Bishop’s experience, alongside testimonials of other inmates, sheriffs and local doctors, illustrates how slowly Virginia jails have moved to care for individuals with opioid addictions. In some, The Times-Dispatch has found, jail policies strip the incarcerated of their prescriptions upon admission, forcing risky and unnecessary “cold-turkey” withdrawal. Wary of the DOJ order, Richmond-area jail officials insist they’re in compliance with federal guidelines, which impose a significant financial and cultural shift on their institutions.

In Richmond City Jail, that withdrawal occurs in a pod called 4B. The 50-bunk unit takes in new inmates who identify their substance use disorder to jail medical staff. There, they get food, water, and sometimes Tylenol, said Bishop, who served several weeks of a yearlong sentence for violating his probation.

Last week, City Councilwoman Reva Trammell accused the jail of allowing a female inmate, who was supposed to be receiving detox medications, to overdose and die. The Times-Dispatch confirmed the death but medical examiners have yet to release the cause. Jail staff denied that there was an overdose, WRIC-TV reported.

Drug-assisted treatment, also known as MOUD or MAT, is incredibly effective, said Stephen Popovich, a doctor with Clean Slate, an addiction medicine clinic nested in Richmond Community Hospital. He estimates that the addiction medicine saves the life of one patient for every 10 that walk through his door.

The drugs subdue the brain-stem hyperactivity that drives cravings for drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, cocaine or even alcohol. Medications such as Suboxone and methadone are opiates, but less potent than street drugs. Suboxone, an opioid antagonist, actually blocks the effects of street drugs like heroin or fentanyl.

Popovich says his work allows him to see people’s lives come back together, progress that comes undone in local jails.

“Just because someone is incarcerated doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have access to medical treatment for any medical condition,” said Popovich. “It’s illegal, it’s morally wrong, it doesn’t make any sense.”

‘It was hell’

Popovich says the lack of MAT, notably at Hanover County’s Pamunkey Regional Jail and the Richmond jail , are some of the reasons why Richmond’s overdose rate is the highest in the state.

The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t keep clear surveillance data on post-overdose deaths, but studies have shown that addicts are at their highest risk of overdose immediately after being released from jail or prison.

“The classic story, which I’ve seen so many times, is someone gets incarcerated, their dependence on opioids goes away, and when they’re released they use opioids again,” Popovich said. “You think about the one thing that we could do to help the highest-risk patients? It would be getting those patients access to treatment.”

Numerous inmates in a recovery program within Chesterfield County Regional Jail shared their own stories about being stripped of their medications.

Jesse McMillan, who was on a Suboxone prescription, said he tried to hang himself two days into withdrawal at Riverside Regional Jail, a 1,200-bed facility outside of Hopewell.

“It was hell,” McMillan said.

Jodi Byies had been on a daily 120mg-dose of methadone, another FDA-approved drug for treating opiate addiction. Byies said she was stripped of her pills at Stafford County’s Rappahannock Regional Jail, where medical staff wouldn’t honor her prescription.

“They just won’t give it to you, whether you have a prescription or not,” said Byies. “I would have rather been dead than sit in that cell.”

In a statement, Riverside Regional Jail spokesperson Charlene Jones did not respond to questions about McMillan’s withdrawal, but said that “all cases of detoxification and withdrawal are performed under the guidance of a licensed medical provider,” and highlighted the jail’s accreditation with the American Correctional Association.

Rappahannock Regional Jail did not return a request for comment.

Allen, a former inmate who asked not to be identified due to the stigma around opioid addiction, lost access to his Suboxone when a court ordered him to leave his rehab program and serve 30 days at Hanover’s Pamunkey Regional Jail. Allen went through withdrawal for two weeks in the jail’s COVID-19 quarantine pod. When he re-entered the general population, he found he could buy Suboxone — which is delivered in thin strips and easily concealed — from other inmates.

“What’s happening as a result is this nefarious underground trade is going on, where people end up in debt to get this medication they should be given,” said Allen, who had been jailed on a drug possession charge.

‘The most defenseless’

Nationwide, sheriffs have been fielding calls to implement addiction medicine in their jails for years.

In 2018, the National Sheriff’s Association issued guidance and best practices on inmates with substance-use disorders, explaining that jails were in a “unique position to initiate treatment” and that the recently released are among “the most defenseless.”

That hasn’t resulted in immediate implementation. Jails say they struggle to find the money to pay for treatments, and many view the proposition of intentionally bringing opioids into a jail as a nonstarter.

Richmond’s jail is run by Sheriff Antoinette Irving, an elected official. Irving said that her jail does offer MAT to some groups: Inmates who are pregnant and those who have approved prescriptions. Jail staff did not share any data on how many treatment regimens were actually delivered.

“We’re not just cutting people off and saying you can’t have such and such,” said Irving. “We do not take people off cold turkey.”

Asked if she felt her jail was out of line with DOJ guidelines, Irving said that she’s still reviewing the ADA standards and seeing how much it would cost.

“We’re working on it, we’re reviewing it, it’s a work in progress,” said Irving. “We’re still reviewing how much that’s going to cost us, if we’re going to extensively do an actual program.”

Irving also said she was concerned about getting inmates hooked on new drugs, echoing what experts describe as misinformation around addiction medicine that has slowed the uptake of MAT.

“There’s this idea that when you’re using medication for opioid use disorder you’re substituting one addiction for another,” said Tisha Wiley, a researcher with the National Institute on Drug Abuse. “But methadone has literally 50 years of evidence that it’s helped people recover and kept people from dying.”

In Hanover’s Pamunkey Regional Jail, Deputy Superintendent Nathan Webel said the jail does offer “MAT upon release,” which he said was the most critical form of MAT. The program offers a course of Vivitrol, an injectable medicine that blocks opioid receptors, before inmates leave. It’s intended to keep addicts from turning to street drugs before they make it back to an outpatient doctor.

While in jail, Webel said that prescriptions are vetted on a case-by-case basis by the jail’s medical director, who is a contractor with a correctional medicine company called CBH Medical. Inmates also don’t qualify if they aren’t staying in the jail for 30 days.

The result of those strict criteria is that just 12 inmates in the 519-bed jail received addiction medicine in fiscal year 2022, according to numbers shared by Webel.

“We would never want to interrupt something but it has to make sense for inside an incarceration setting,” said Webel. “We generally don’t do narcotics because they can be cheeked and sold.”

In Henrico, Sheriff Alisa Gregory recently started a pilot MAT program that relies heavily on Vivitrol. She said she started the program after seeing death reports with the names of former inmates in her jail.

Gregory said one of the biggest challenges was funding. She said she would have pushed for the initiative anyhow, but a state grant and funding from the Henrico Board of Supervisors made her program possible.

“What do you cut? What do you slash to be able to implement that?” asked Gregory. “It’s a hard program to budget for.”

The Chesterfield model

In Chesterfield , jail officials recently committed significant resources to creating a comprehensive addiction medicine program.

Sheriff Karl Leonard, who runs the jail, says the need became overwhelmingly apparent in 2016, in line with the disturbing up-and-to-the-right trend of booking inmates with opioid-use disorders.

“We realized we had to stop doing what we were doing and start releasing recovered addicts,” Leonard said. “I realized I was part of the problem.”

Every day the jail intakes an average of 30 inmates. Leonard estimates a third enter one of two addiction medicine programs, one for men, another for women. Over the past six years, the jail has treated 3,000 individuals with opioid-use disorder.

The jail’s doctor, G. Montovani Gay, said he committed to the program out of a philosophy that opioid-use disorder merits medication like any other disease.

“Why would I treat the hypertensive with hypertension medication, the diabetic with insulin, and then not treat opioid-use disorder with medication?” Gay said. “It makes no sense.”

Gay screens for addiction, initiating people on Suboxone regimens even if they entered the jail without a prescription. But Gay’s regimens mean little in other jails, which frequently take transfers from Chesterfield, a facility that holds only half of inmates serving time for charges in Chesterfield.

The other 400 are held in Riverside Regional, just outside of Hopewell. At Riverside, Chesterfield inmates on Suboxone lose their medication on admission, Gay said, which is why he and social workers at the Chesterfield jail actively try to keep some inmates from being transferred.

The program is also expensive. Leonard estimates the jail spends between $22,000 and $28,000 a month on prescription medications, which encompass the drugs needed for opioid users. It also requires separate sober living units for inmates, most of whom are taking Suboxone.

Another requirement: vigilance. To prevent the drug from getting into the jail economy, inmates are brought out to a nursing pod. Across from a nurse, they sit on their hands while the Suboxone strip dissolves under their tongue.

“Nobody wants to be an addict. They’ve just never had the opportunities,” Leonard said. “That’s what we’re trying to provide, the opportunity.”