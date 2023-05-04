Henrico County police are assisting North Carolina law enforcement officials in locating a teenager who has been missing for over two months and may be in Henrico.

Leana Lang, who was reported missing on Feb. 13, was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte. Lang's family reported her disappearance to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In a statement Thursday, Henrico police said recent information indicated that Lang — who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and wears her hair in braids or a natural style — may be near the area of East Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Anyone with information about Lang's whereabouts is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.

